Palestinian foreign ministry welcomes Belgium’s announcement

Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 12:05pm

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has welcomed Belgium’s announcement that it will recognise Palestinian statehood and called on other countries to follow suit, Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement on X, the ministry said it considered the move “to be in line with international law and United Nations resolutions, and protective of the two-state solution and supportive of achieving peace”.

It called on other countries to “quickly” follow suit “to intensify practical efforts to stop the crimes of genocide, displacement, starvation, and annexation, and to open a real political path to resolve the conflict”.

