BISP beneficiaries to get skills training under new pact

ISLAMABAD: Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource Research Development Board (BBSHRRDB) has agreed to train 3,000 Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries in various trades, with a strong focus on employability and sustainable livelihoods.

For this purpose, BISP and BBSHRRDB signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Monday at BISP Headquarters.

This training is under the Benazir Hunarmand Programme, an initiative of the social protection system.

The MoU was signed by the Director General, BISP, Ms Romna Gul, and the Secretary Board, BBSHRRDB, Mr Munawar Ali Mithani.

Mr Mithani reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to equipping BISP beneficiaries with market-driven skills, ensuring

they are better prepared for meaningful employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Rubina Khalid emphasised the importance of the partnership and recalled the words of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, “Skill is your asset.” While we are making lives easier, the greater need is to work on improving lives, she noted.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025