E-Paper | September 02, 2025

BISP beneficiaries to get skills training under new pact

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 04:33am

ISLAMABAD: Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource Research Development Board (BBSHRRDB) has agreed to train 3,000 Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries in various trades, with a strong focus on employability and sustainable livelihoods.

For this purpose, BISP and BBSHRRDB signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Monday at BISP Headquarters.

This training is under the Benazir Hunarmand Programme, an initiative of the social protection system.

The MoU was signed by the Director General, BISP, Ms Romna Gul, and the Secretary Board, BBSHRRDB, Mr Munawar Ali Mithani.

Mr Mithani reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to equipping BISP beneficiaries with market-driven skills, ensuring

they are better prepared for meaningful employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Rubina Khalid emphasised the importance of the partnership and recalled the words of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, “Skill is your asset.” While we are making lives easier, the greater need is to work on improving lives, she noted.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tianjin summit
02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

THE SCO’s two-day summit, which concluded in the Chinese city of Tianjin on Monday, offered a glimpse into a more...
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...
Infected inmates
Updated 01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

HIV outbreak among inmates highlights dangers of neglecting healthcare in closed institutions, reminds us of our failed response to the disease.
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...