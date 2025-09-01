E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Yemen’s Houthis hold funeral for PM killed by Israeli strike

Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 10:14pm

Yemen’s Houthis held a funeral for their prime minister and 11 other senior officials killed in an Israeli air strike that decimated their political cabinet, AFP reports.

Twelve coffins draped in flags were displayed at Sanaa’s Al-Shaab mosque, as masked gunmen patrolled the area and thousands of mourners flooded in.

Huthi prime minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi, nine ministers and two cabinet officials were killed as they attended a government meeting in the Sanaa area on Thursday.

It was the highest profile assassination to be announced in Yemen in months of attacks by Israel during its war on Gaza. The United States also waged an intense bombing campaign against Houthi targets from March to May this year.

