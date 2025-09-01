E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Crew of 5 dead as GB govt’s helicopter crashes in Chilas: officials

Jamil Nagri Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 11:25am
Smoke billows from the debris after a GB government helicopter crashed in Thor Valley, Chilas, on Sept 1, 2025. — via author
Smoke billows from the debris after a GB government helicopter crashed in Thor Valley, Chilas, on Sept 1, 2025. — via author

A crew of five died after a helicopter of the Gilgit-Baltistan government crashed in Diamer District’s Chilas town on Monday, officials said.

“One of our helicopters has crashed in Thor, Chilas,” GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said in a statement.

He added that there were two pilots and three technical staff on board the aircraft. Diamer Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Hameed, in a statement, also said: “Reportedly, 5 x casualties occurred due to [helicopter] crash.”

The helicopter was conducting a test landing on a newly proposed helipad, SSP Hameed added. Diamer police and rescue teams had reached the incident site and started evacuation, the officer added.

While the SSP said the cause of the crash was yet to be ascertained, the GB government spokesperson cited a “technical failure”.

More to follow

