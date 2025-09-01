E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Chittagong University violence points to institutional failures

ANN | The Daily Star | Editorial Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 04:42am
CHITTAGONG University students wield sticks and stones during a clash with residents on Sunday.—AFP
WE are shocked by the recent violence that occurred near the Chittagong University (CU) campus, leaving more than 300 people injured, including CU’s pro-vice-chancellor, proctorial staff, journalists, and scores of students. More than 20 students sustained serious injuries. The brutality that was on display is condemnable, but equally disturbing was the incident that triggered it — the alleged harassment and assault of a female student apparently for arriving home late.

According to media reports quoting the female student, around 11pm on Saturday, the security guard of the building where she resided allegedly assaulted her verbally and physically for returning late. She claimed that when her roommates intervened, the guard fled. Students who chased after him were then allegedly attacked by locals with brickbats. The incident occurred near CU’s Gate No. 2, in Jobra village, Hathazari. As the night progressed, tensions further escalated amid counterattacks. Around 12:45am, two assistant proctors and the campus security chief attempted to reach the site, but were blocked by locals. The situation was brought under control after the army was deployed around 3:30am.

However, violence flared up again around 12:20pm on Sunday, when the pro-vice-chancellor and other university officials visited the area to mediate. A large group of agitated students followed, and locals — angered by students’ earlier attacks on their homes and shops — responded with renewed violence. Law enforcement authorities then imposed Section 144 in Hathazari municipality from 3pm Sunday to 3pm Monday. All classes and exams at the university have also been suspended. As of 6pm Sunday, our correspondent reported that locals were still blocking the road from CU’s Gate 2 to Hathazari, and no one had yet been arrested.

This chain of events highlights multiple institutional failures. The university administration failed to act swiftly and effectively to contain the unrest and ensure student safety. Police were reportedly late to respond, and their inaction during both the early and later stages of the violence is deeply concerning. While police have used excessive force on peaceful protests in some incidents recently, in this case they failed to even deploy basic, non-lethal riot-control tools despite the attackers’ use of weapons. These issues need to be addressed.

Given the continuing threats of mob violence, with the CU incident being its latest example, we urge the interim administration to take effective steps to uphold the rule of law.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025

