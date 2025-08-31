Post-conflict Gaza plan sees relocation of population, ‘digital token’ for Palestinian land: report

A post-conflict plan for Gaza is circulating within United States President Donald Trump’s administration that would see the US administer the ravaged enclave for at least a decade, the temporary relocation of Gaza’s population and its rebuilding as a tourist resort and manufacturing hub, Reuters reports quoting The Washington Post.

The Washington Post said that according to a 38-page prospectus it had seen, Gaza’s 2 million people would leave either through “voluntary” departures to another country or into restricted areas within the territory during reconstruction.

Anyone who owns land would be offered a “digital token” in exchange for rights to redevelop their property, The Post reported, adding that each Palestinian who left would be provided with $5,000 in cash and subsidies to cover four years of rent. They would also be provided with a year of food, it added.

The Post said the plan is called the “Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation Trust, or GREAT Trust,” and was developed by the GHF.

