E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Post-conflict Gaza plan sees relocation of population, ‘digital token’ for Palestinian land: report

Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 07:17pm

A post-conflict plan for Gaza is circulating within United States President Donald Trump’s administration that would see the US administer the ravaged enclave for at least a decade, the temporary relocation of Gaza’s population and its rebuilding as a tourist resort and manufacturing hub, Reuters reports quoting The Washington Post.

The Washington Post said that according to a 38-page prospectus it had seen, Gaza’s 2 million people would leave either through “voluntary” departures to another country or into restricted areas within the territory during reconstruction.

Anyone who owns land would be offered a “digital token” in exchange for rights to redevelop their property, The Post reported, adding that each Palestinian who left would be provided with $5,000 in cash and subsidies to cover four years of rent. They would also be provided with a year of food, it added.

The Post said the plan is called the “Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation Trust, or GREAT Trust,” and was developed by the GHF.

Read more here.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...
Rebuilding lives
Updated 30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

The state must treat displacement as a policy priority, not an after-event improvisation.
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...