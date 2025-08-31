New Israeli settlement established in occupied West Bank: report

A new Israeli settlement neighbourhood has been established near the illegal Kiryat Arba settlement on the outskirts of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, marking the first expansion in decades, Anadolu Agency reports.

The neighbourhood was built near the Beni Naim junction south of Hebron, with 10 families settling there in recent days, according to the Israel Hayom newspaper.

Named Aviad, it occupies a strategic location on the road connecting Hebron to illegal settlements south of the city.

The Kiryat Arba Council said the new settlement aims to “sever the geographical connection between Palestinian lands from Hebron to the Negev Desert and strengthen the connection between the (illegal Israeli) settlements of Kiryat Arba and Ma’ale Hever.”

Council Chairman Yisrael Bramson described establishing the neighbourhood as “a historic step that brings to life a vision that has continued for generations.”