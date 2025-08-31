E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Khar’s educational institutions closed indefinitely

Our Correspondent Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 06:15am

BAJAUR: The authorities on Saturday shut all educational institutions in Khar tehsil, the urban region of Bajaur, till unspecified period owing to unknown reasons, according to a notification.

The notification issued from the office of district education officer, said the decision to shut all the educational institutions in Khar tehsil was made on the directives of deputy commissioner Shahid Ali Khan.

The notification signed both by district education officer (male and female) Lowdan Shahid and assistant commissioner Khar subdivision Dr Sadiq Ali stated, “On the direction of deputy commissioner all the government and private male and female schools of Khar tehsil will remain closed with immediate effect till further orders in the best interest of public service.

The notification seen by Dawn, though, didn’t mention the reason for closing all schools in Khar tehsil, a peaceful region of the district comprising mostly urban areas, for an unspecified period.

However, people from different walks of life in the region, including students, their parents, and owners of private schools, have criticised the move, fearing that the decision would further affect the education sector, which had already suffered greatly owing to the prevailing uncertain situation.

It is worth mentioning that the decision, which caused disappointment among the students and their teachers, was the first of its kind in Khar tehsil during the ongoing operation in several areas of Lowi Mamund and War Mamund tehsils, where all educational institutions had been closed since August 1,2025.

Though, neither the district administration nor the local education department has officially specified the reasons for closing schools in Khar tehsil for an indefinite period, where about 274 schools, both public and private, had been accommodating internally displaced persons from the restive Lowi Mamund and War Mamund tehsils.”

However, sources at the district administration and local education department told Dawn on Saturday that the move to close schools in Khar tehsil might be meant to accommodate more internally displaced persons (IDPs) there, to alleviate the accommodation difficulties being faced by them.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025

