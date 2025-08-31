Punjab gathers household data to strengthen welfare planning

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government has gathered household data to strengthen welfare planning in the province, according to the Rawalpindi district administration.

“ The Punjab Socio-Economic Registry (PSER) is an important initiative of the Punjab government for collecting comprehensive data on the socio-economic conditions of all households across the province,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Shehryar Shirazi while presiding over a meeting.

The official said through this registry, information regarding citizens’ income, employment, education, health and housing facilities is gathered to ensure that welfare programs, subsidies, and social protection schemes are delivered transparently, effectively, and only to the rightful beneficiaries.

This database will serve as a foundation for future policy-making and development planning. The participants reviewed arrangements for public awareness and field support in connection with PSER.

It was decided in the meeting that assistant commissioners will ensure loudspeaker announcements in mosques across the district and promote public awareness and cooperation through numberdars and other notable personalities.

They will also provide the contact numbers of numberdars to the district manager and PSER focal person so that enumerators may seek assistance during fieldwork and address cases of public refusal.

The deputy director of Local Government will instruct union council secretaries to run awareness campaigns in their respective UCs, fully cooperate with enumerators, and provide their contact numbers to the District Manager and PSER focal person.

The police will nominate a focal person from each police station/post and provide their contact details to the district manager and PSER focal person to ensure immediate cooperation in case of any untoward situation.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025