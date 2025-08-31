E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Turkish agency launches project to enhance AJK’s emergency services

Kalbe Ali Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 05:53am

ISLAMABAD: In response to the severe floods in the northern regions, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency has launched a project in Muzaffarabad to enhance the capacity of Rescue 1122 under the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

As part of the initiative, a three-day training programme was conducted, equipping Rescue 1122 personnel and volunteers with essential skills such as Basic Life Support, CPR, flood rescue operations, high-angle rescue techniques, and rope systems.

Alongside the training, the agency provided SDMA with three motorbike ambulances, two rescue motorbikes, one inflatable rescue boat, a drone, water rescue kits and a wide range of first aid and emergency response equipment.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, SDMA Director General Sardar Waheed Khan stated: “The friendship and brotherhood between the people of Türkiye and Kashmir have been proven time and again.

This project, which enhances the response capacity of AJK 1122, is yet another renewal of these strong bonds.”

On behalf of the agency, its Country Coordinator Saliha Tuna emphasised both solidarity with flood-affected families and the long-term impact of the project.

“Through this project, we aim not only to strengthen emergency response capacity, but also to support SDMA in training hundreds of volunteers in the coming years, thereby enhancing community resilience. Türkiye will always stand with Pakistan and AJK in times of need,” she added.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Agricultural loss
31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

THE current wave of floods has ravaged vast tracts of farmland across the plains of central Punjab. Hundreds of...
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...
Rebuilding lives
Updated 30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

The state must treat displacement as a policy priority, not an after-event improvisation.
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...