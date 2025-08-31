E-Paper | August 31, 2025

BNP condemns ‘fake terrorism charges’ against Akhtar Mengal

Saleem Shahid Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 11:26am

QUETTA: The Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) has strongly condemned the registration of an FIR against party chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal on what it termed “fake charges” of terrorism and sedition, as well as the issuance of his arrest warrants by an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

Speaking at a press conference alongside senior party leaders Agha Hassan, Malik Naseer Ahmed Shahwani, Ahmed Nawaz, Ghulam Nabi Marri, Maqbool Lehri, Shumaila Ismail Mengal, Shakeela Naveed Dehwar and others, BNP Senior Vice President Sajid Tareen said such tactics could not silence their voice for the rights of the people, and the party would not step back from its struggle.

Mr Tareen said the party and its leadership would not compromise on their constitutional and democratic struggle and would continue rendering sacrifices as in the past.

He said that registering cases, making arrests and committing other excesses could not divert the BNP from its path of struggle for democracy and the constitutional rights of the people of Balochistan. “We are not scared of arrests, cases and jails,” he said, adding that fabricated cases had been registered against Akhtar Mengal.

The BNP leaders, while condemning the issuance of arrest warrants against Mr Mengal, said the government was using such tactics to push the party against the wall. However, they added, the BNP had always resisted such measures in the past and would continue to resist the ongoing actions.

Mr Tareen alleged that arrested party workers, including women, were being subjected to torture. He said that although Akhtar Mengal believed in democratic politics, the rulers were still not allowing him to raise his voice for democracy, people’s rights and the supremacy of the Constitution.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025

