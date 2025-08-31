E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Saim stars as Pakistan down UAE

AFP Published August 31, 2025
PAKISTAN opener Saim Ayub in action during the T20 tri-series match against the UAE at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.—Courtesy Emirates Cricket Board
SHARJAH: Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz struck half-centuries as Pakistan thumped the United Arab Emirates by 31 runs in Sharjah on Saturday, making it two wins from two in their T20 tri-series also featuring Afghanistan.

Opener Saim smashed a 38-ball 69, with four sixes and seven fours, while Hasan’s 26-ball 56 included six maximums, lifting Pakistan to 207 all out in exactly 20 overs.

Asif Khan threatened to snatch an unlikely win for UAE with a brilliant 35-ball 77 before falling in the last over.

The UAE managed 176-8 from their 20 overs.

Skipper Muhammad Waseem also hit a breezy 18-ball 33 but was run out in the sixth over.

Earlier, Pakistan’s innings was built around the excellence of Saim and Hasan after they won the toss and batted first.

Once Pakistan lost Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman and skipper Salman Agha cheaply, it was left to Saim and Hasan to provide the rescue acts.

Saim’s fourth T20I half-century came off just 25 balls while Hasan’s fifty was reached in 24 deliveries with a hat-trick of sixes off spinner Haider Ali.

Hasan added 57 for the fifth wicket off just 25 balls with Mohammad Nawaz, who added a 15-ball 25.

Faheem Ashraf chipped in with 16 as Pakistan clubbed 64 in the last five overs.

Junaid Siddique and Saghir Khan grabbed three wickets apiece, but were both expensive.

Pakistan skipper Salman saidhe wanted death bowling to improve.

“It was a perfect batting game. First 15 overs with the bowling we were good, but the last five overs we need to work on. It’s something we have been working on but yeah we need to get better,” he said.

“I think our death bowling is something we are working on and it’s concerning. We need to be better in the next game, but overall we have been playing really well and this is how we want to continue playing.”

Afghanistan, who lost to Pakistan by 39 runs on Friday, face the UAE in the next match on Monday.

SCOREBOARD

PAKISTAN:

Sahibzada Farhan b Junaid8

Saim Ayub c Chopra b Saghir69

Fakhar Zaman b Haider6

Salman Ali Agha c Chopra b Saghir5

Hasan Nawaz c Chopra b Haider56

M. Nawaz c D’Souza b Saghir25

M. Haris c Jawadullah b Junaid1

Faheem Ashraf run out16

Hasan Ali c Zohaib b Junaid9

Salman Mirza run out3

Sufiyan Muqeem not out0

EXTRAS (LB-4, W-5)9

TOTAL (all out, 20 overs)207

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-9 (Sahibzada), 2-38 (Fakhar), 3-74 (Salman), 4-104 (Saim), 5-161 (Hasan Nawaz), 6-169 (Haris), 7-177 (Nawaz), 8-203 (Hasan Ali), 9-205 (Faheem), 10-207 (Salman Mirza).

BOWLING: Junaid 4-0-49-3 (2w), Parashar 4-0-34-0, Haider 4-0-32-2, Jawadullah 4-0-44-0, Saghir 4-0-44-3 (3w).

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES:

M. Zohaib c Hasan Nawaz b Nawaz13

Mohammad Waseem run out33

E. D’Souza c Haris b Hasan Ali3

A. Sharafu c Sahibzada b Saim3

R. Chopra c Sufiyan b Nawaz11

Asif Khan c Sahibzada b Hasan Ali77

D. Parashar c Haris b Salman Mirza15

Saghir Khan c Nawaz b Hasan Ali11

Haider Ali not out1

Junaid Siddique not out0

EXTRAS (W-9)9

TOTAL (for eight wickets, 20 overs)176

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-39 (Zohaib), 2-54 (Waseem), 3-54 (D’Souza), 4-68 (Sharafu), 5-76 (Chopra), 6-130 (Parashar), 7-175 (Asif), 8-176 (Saghir)

BOWLING: Salman Mirza 4-0-43-1 (3w), Hasan Ali 4-0-47-3, Nawaz 4-0-21-2, Saim 2-0-6-1, Faheem 2-0-15-0 (1w), Sufiyan 4-0-44-0 (1w)

RESULT: Pakistan won by 31 runs.

