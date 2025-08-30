E-Paper | August 30, 2025

EU urges US to reconsider ban on Palestinian officials attending UN assembly

Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 06:58pm

European Union foreign ministers have urged the United States to reconsider its decision not to allow Palestinian officials to take part in the UN General Assembly in New York, Reuters reports quoting EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

EU High Representative of Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, addresses a press conference in Copenhagen, Denmark on August 30. — AFP
EU High Representative of Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, addresses a press conference in Copenhagen, Denmark on August 30. — AFP

