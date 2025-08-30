EU urges US to reconsider ban on Palestinian officials attending UN assembly Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 06:58pm 0 Join our Whatsapp channel European Union foreign ministers have urged the United States to reconsider its decision not to allow Palestinian officials to take part in the UN General Assembly in New York, Reuters reports quoting EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. EU High Representative of Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, addresses a press conference in Copenhagen, Denmark on August 30. — AFP Live Gaza Invasion Live Email Your Name*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews غزہ میں قحط اور پیڈوفائل اسرائیلی اعلیٰ اہلکار کی امریکا میں گرفتاری اور رہائی کا واقعہ اسد اللہ مینگل: پہلا ’مسنگ پرسن‘ جس کے قتل نے بلوچستان کی سیاست کو بدلا غزہ کے معروف صحافی انس الشریف سمیت الجزیرہ کے 5 ارکان اسرائیلی حملے میں شہید Dawn News English Pakistan Flood Crisis: Punjab Braces for Worse Flooding as Dams Reach Capacity Floodwaters Inundate Chung, Reach Babu Sabu Homes HIV Crisis in Pakistan’s Adiala Jail: 148 Inmates Infected Pakistan’s Wheat Crisis Explained: Why Farmers Are Reluctant to Sow This Year Pakistan Flood Crisis: Punjab on High Alert as Rivers Overflow Gaza Update: WHO Runs Out of Medicine; Aid Flotilla Sets Sail Pakistan Flood Emergency: Punjab Submerged, Sindh on High Alert Comments Closed