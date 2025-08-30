E-Paper | August 30, 2025

NDMA issues urban flooding alert, Met Dept says no rain

Faiza Ilyas Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 05:21am

KARACHI: At a time when the country is struggling with an unprecedented rain and flood emergency, a lack of coordination between key departments came to the fore when two opposite state of weather situations were released by them, creating panic and confusion.

First, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) released a public alert on Friday, warning citizens of urban flooding in Karachi from Aug 30 till Sept 2. The forecast was broadcast and also widely shared on social media platforms.

“Rains are expected in Karachi from Aug 30 till Sept 2, which may lead to urban flooding. Other districts of Sindh, Sujawal, Thatta, Badin and Tharparkar, may also see rains during the same period,” the NDMA alert says.

While the alert caused widespread panic, especially against the backdrop of devastating floods in Punjab, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) released its daily advisory, forecasting ‘partly cloudy and humid weather for Karachi during the next two days’ (Aug 30 and 31), but chose not to publicly contest the NDMA’s claim.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority also followed the Met department’s forecast for Sindh.

When a PMD official was approached for a clarification, he said: “There is no need. Let the time pass and soon everyone will see who is wrong.”

“Right now, monsoon currents are directed towards the upper and central parts of the country and there is no possibility for rains in Karachi, at least till Sept 5. Eastern parts of Sindh, however, may see rains,” the Met official told Dawn.

Meanwhile, the PMD predicted in its advisory on Friday hot and humid weather in most districts of the Sindh province.

“Rain-wind/thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Umer­kot and their surrounding areas,” it said and forecast partly cloudy weather for coastal areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Karachi will range between 31 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025

