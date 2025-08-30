Senate body shows concerns over massive hike in private school fees

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Friday showed concerns over alleged massive increase in fee by private schools and directed the regulatory body to appear in its next meeting to explain its official position.

The Senate Standing Committee on Education held a meeting with Senator Bushra Anjum Butt in the chair. Senator Hidayatullah Khan highlighted the issue of the rising private school fees, which were becoming unaffordable for the common man.

The chairperson of committee directed that representatives of Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (Peira) be invited to the committee’s next meeting for a detailed discussion.

It is relevant to note here that many upscale schools have increased their fees by up to 12 per cent in violations of a notification issued by Peira in 2021.

Representatives of Peira directed to attend committee’s next meeting for a detailed discussion

According to the notification, no school can increase the fee by more than five per cent per year with the base fee of 2017.

The notification stated that any institution demanding more than five per cent annual increase “shall be required to establish a case based on rationality and keeping in view the extraordinary additional facilities available and quality of education.” Beyond five per cent increase “shall range from six to eight per cent on an annual basis.”

In the past too, the issue of exorbitant fees of private schools had been taken up by standing committees and other forums, but the issue later died down without any relief to parents.

When contacted, an official of Peira told Dawn that the regulatory body’s rules were notified and no school can increase their fee by more than five per cent a year. In case of more than five per cent, up to eight per cent, the schools will have to present their cases before Peira. “Whenever, we receive complaints, we direct schools to revise their vouchers. We will share details with the standing committee whenever required. We request parents to register their complaints with us if the schools have increased their fees beyond the set limit,” the official said.

Daanish Schools Authority Bill

Meanwhile, the standing committee approved the government’s “Daanish Schools Authority Bill 2025.” The bill was introduced by Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on behalf of the minister of federal education.

The committee was told that the legislation was aimed at the welfare of underprivileged children. Earlier, the project was confined to Punjab and now Daanish Schools are being established across all provinces as fully-funded institutions, ensuring quality education and equal opportunities for underprivileged students. After detailed deliberations, the committee unanimously passed the Bill.

Discussion was also held on the private member’s “Fatima University of Sciences and Technology Bill 2025”, introduced by Senator Hidayatullah Khan on his and on behalf of Senator Umer Farooq. Senator Farooq explained that the Bill was moved due to the lack of specialised universities.

The ministry clarified that under the 18th Amendment, the establishment of universities out of the jurisdiction of Islamabad falls under the domain of provinces, while the ministry’s mandate was to issue a charter within Islamabad.

The committee approved the bill with directions that “all required codal formalities and regulations be taken into consideration.”

Meanwhile, a briefing was given on the upgradation and regularisation of employees of Pakistan Madressah Education Board (PMEB). The committee was told that after the winding up of PMEB, its permanent employees had demanded upgradation of their posts, whereas the contractual employees had sought regularisation of their services. The matter had been taken to court, which directed that the contractual employees be adjusted in other departments.

In compliance with the direction, a summary has already been forwarded to the prime minister for approval. The committee recommended that all contractual employees be accommodated on humanitarian grounds.

The committee also discussed the private member’s “National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill 2025”, which seeks to include one member each from the Senate and the National Assembly in the 16-member board of NAVTTC. The chairperson of the committee directed that members be included upon confirmation from both houses.

The committee also got briefing about Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO). Discussing the issue of degree attestation by HEC, the committee directed HEC and the secretary Ministry of Federal Education to establish a help desk to address individual cases as well. It also sought a report from HEC on the issue.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025