E-Paper | August 29, 2025

Man United agree to sell Garnacho to Chelsea for 40 million pounds

Reuters Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 12:58pm
Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho during training. — Reuters/File
Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho during training. — Reuters/File

Manchester United have agreed to sell Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea for 40 million pounds ($54 million), a source close to United said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old’s sale value would be the fourth largest for a United player after Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Angel di Maria.

Garnacho, who played 93 Premier League matches for United, was among five players seeking to exit the club this summer, along with Marcus Rashford, Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho.

Rashford joined Barcelona on loan last month.

Manager Ruben Amorim has left Garnacho out of his squad this season, as United failed to win their first two Premier League games before being knocked out of the League Cup on penalties by fourth-tier Grimsby Town.

Chelsea host Fulham in the Premier League on Friday.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Weaponising water
Updated 29 Aug, 2025

Weaponising water

We must confront that India’s apparent weaponisation of water has also played a part in the devastation.
ADB support
29 Aug, 2025

ADB support

PAKISTAN’S quest for deeper collaboration with the Asian Development Bank underscores both its growing appetite ...
Polio epicentre
29 Aug, 2025

Polio epicentre

TWO more children have been paralysed by poliovirus in Tank and North Waziristan, bringing Pakistan’s cases this...
Flooding in Punjab
Updated 28 Aug, 2025

Flooding in Punjab

Floods can no longer be dismissed as merely a by-product of climate change.
NEV policy
28 Aug, 2025

NEV policy

THERE was a sense of déjà vu when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ‘formally’ launched Pakistan’s ...
Kiln slavery
28 Aug, 2025

Kiln slavery

IT is nothing short of modern-day slavery. A study by the National Commission for Human Rights offers a glimpse into...