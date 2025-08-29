Pesco restores 89 feeders in flood-hit areas

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has restored power supply to 89 flood-affected feeders in record time across multiple districts, including Swat, Buner, Shangla, Swabi, and Dera Ismail Khan.

A statement issued here said that out of the total feeders, 69 have been fully restored while 20 are currently operating on a partial basis. Despite the severe weather conditions and damage caused by recent floods, the Pesco teams worked around the clock to ensure the speedy restoration of electricity to the affected communities.

According to an official report issued by the Pesco, hundreds of electricity poles and transformers were swept away by floodwaters, causing widespread disruption. However, under the direct supervision of the chairman board of directors, Himayatullah Khan, the company launched an emergency response operation, mobilising additional staff and equipment to the affected areas.

Heavy machinery and emergency teams were deployed to restore the damaged infrastructure. Extra linemen, engineers, and ground staff were dispatched to the flood-hit regions to ensure that power was restored as quickly as possible. Despite the challenges, electricity supply to 89 out of 91 damaged feeders has now been restored with 20 feeders operating on a partial basis. Only two feeders remain offline due to complete lack of road access caused by the floodwaters.

