Site handed over to FWO at Islamabad’s H-8 to establish Marka-i-Haq Monument

ISLAMABAD: A ‘Marka-i-Haq Monument’ is being developed in sector H-8 to highlight the bravery of armed forces who defeated India in the four-day brief war in may this year.

The monument will be set up at H-8 Pakistan Movement Park which is being expanded and will be given a complete new look.

The monument is being developed by Frontier Work Organisation (EWO) as Capital Development Authority (CDA) has handed over the site to it for development of the monument.

Sources in the CDA said that the monument was being developed on the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the federal government will provide funding for the project.

“The main purpose of this project is to commemorate victims and honour the sacrifices of Shuhada and Ghazis of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos,” said an official source.

Heavy machinery and cranes were brought to the site by FWO on Thursday for starting work. The existing structure is being removed from the site, which will be replaced with added features. During a visit to the site on Thursday, it was noticed that the earth leveling work had already started.

Though the design of Marak-i-Haq Monument is not yet ready, people involved in the project stated that besides other features the monument would have the model of an unbreakable wall to show the world that Pakistan has an impregnable defence system in place.

The tallest flag installed in the area will remain intact, but its location may be changed.

The Movement Park was developed by CDA after spending a huge amount of funds to promote knowledge and events of Pakistan’s history in pictorial form a few years ago. However, its boundary wall remains incomplete while CDA has not bothered to carry out finishing, polishing and shining work on the marble stonework.

The picture walls were also in poor shape with faded colours. The walls were removed on Thursday as new structure will be built there with added features.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025