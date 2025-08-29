E-Paper | August 29, 2025

SHC asks KMC for details of all trees cut along Sharea Faisal over last 5 years

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 12:24pm

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday summoned the director parks and sought a report regarding the cutting of trees along Sharea Faisal.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro also directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to file details of all trees cut down by the corporation during the last five years.

It was hearing a petition filed against deforestation along the main thoroughfare of the city in alleged violation of environmental laws and judicial directives.

At the outset of the hearing on Thursday, an assistant advocate general (AAG) asserted that the trees along Sharea Faisal were removed by the KMC as they were causing allergy and inconvenience.

The AAG also contended that the KMC intended to plant fresh indigenous trees at the same place.

The bench directed the KMC to file a report about trees cut down in the city during the last five years as well as the details of wood obtained from them.

Adjourning the hearing till Oct 20, it also ordered the director parks KMC to appear in person and file a compliance report at the next hearing.

The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) had filed a report in the SHC at the previous hearing and confirmed that the trees planted in the greenbelt of Sharea Faisal had been cut down.

It also said that the parks and horticulture department of the KMC was mainly responsible for tree plantation and cutting down the trees.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025

Weaponising water
Updated 29 Aug, 2025

Weaponising water

We must confront that India’s apparent weaponisation of water has also played a part in the devastation.
ADB support
29 Aug, 2025

ADB support

PAKISTAN’S quest for deeper collaboration with the Asian Development Bank underscores both its growing appetite ...
Polio epicentre
29 Aug, 2025

Polio epicentre

TWO more children have been paralysed by poliovirus in Tank and North Waziristan, bringing Pakistan’s cases this...
Flooding in Punjab
Updated 28 Aug, 2025

Flooding in Punjab

Floods can no longer be dismissed as merely a by-product of climate change.
NEV policy
28 Aug, 2025

NEV policy

THERE was a sense of déjà vu when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ‘formally’ launched Pakistan’s ...
Kiln slavery
28 Aug, 2025

Kiln slavery

IT is nothing short of modern-day slavery. A study by the National Commission for Human Rights offers a glimpse into...