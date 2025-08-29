SHC asks KMC for details of all trees cut along Sharea Faisal over last 5 years

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday summoned the director parks and sought a report regarding the cutting of trees along Sharea Faisal.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro also directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to file details of all trees cut down by the corporation during the last five years.

It was hearing a petition filed against deforestation along the main thoroughfare of the city in alleged violation of environmental laws and judicial directives.

At the outset of the hearing on Thursday, an assistant advocate general (AAG) asserted that the trees along Sharea Faisal were removed by the KMC as they were causing allergy and inconvenience.

The AAG also contended that the KMC intended to plant fresh indigenous trees at the same place.

The bench directed the KMC to file a report about trees cut down in the city during the last five years as well as the details of wood obtained from them.

Adjourning the hearing till Oct 20, it also ordered the director parks KMC to appear in person and file a compliance report at the next hearing.

The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) had filed a report in the SHC at the previous hearing and confirmed that the trees planted in the greenbelt of Sharea Faisal had been cut down.

It also said that the parks and horticulture department of the KMC was mainly responsible for tree plantation and cutting down the trees.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025