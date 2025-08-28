E-Paper | August 28, 2025

Champions League final kick-off time brought forward ‘to enhance matchday experience’

AFP Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 04:01pm

The final of this season’s Champions League in Budapest will kick off at 6pm local time (9pm PKT) rather than 9pm (midnight PKT) to “enhance the matchday experience”, UEFA announced on Thursday.

The 2026 final will be played at the Puskas Arena on Saturday, May 30.

“An earlier kick-off makes day trips more feasible, reduces travel stress, and allows fans to enjoy the occasion without worrying about late-night logistics,” said Ronan Evain, executive director for Football Supporters Europe, which worked on the subject with UEFA.

Unlike the Europa League and Conference League finals, which are played in midweek, the Champions League showpiece has been held on Saturdays since 2010.

“While a 21:00 CET kick-off is well suited for midweek matches, an earlier kick-off on a Saturday for the final means an earlier finish — regardless of extra time or penalties,” said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

Paris Saint-Germain won their maiden European Cup in last season’s final, beating Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich.

