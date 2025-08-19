Karachi continues to receive heavy rain; main streets flooded, several areas without power

Karachi continues to receive heavy rainfall in several areas since Tuesday morning, triggering power outages throughout the city as traffic police advised citizens to take precautionary measures.

An update from the Karachi Traffic Police at 3:37pm warned of slow movement across the following key roads in the city:

District South: Capri Chowk-Numaish Chowrangi, Liaquat Highway, Baba Urdu Chowk, MA Jinnah Road, Faisal Awari Tower-FTC, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Fawara Chowk, Denso Hall, Abdullah Haroon Road

District East: Bahadurabad, PAF Bridge-city, University Road

District Central: Lasbela Chowk, Nipa-Sir Syed University, Guru Mandir, Jamshed Road, Jahangir Road

District West: Gulbai Chowk, Lakdi Godi, Dabba Mor, PTC Gate

District Malir: National Highway, Jinnah Avenue Road

The traffic police advised citizens to take precautionary measures in light of the situation, such as avoiding sudden braking, maintaining a slow speed and a safe distance from other vehicles on the road.

Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah has directed the district administration, the Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the health department, and Rescue 1122 to remain on high alert amid the situation.

He ordered the immediate drainage of rainwater and instructed the relevant administrations to remain in contact with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and the PDMA.

“All Deputy Commissioners should be present in the field with their staff,” the chief secretary said.

A Google Maps screenshot at 3pm on Tuesday shows traffic blockages at several thoroughfares across the city.

Separately, PMD, in a weather advisory, forecasted intermittent rains to continue throughout the day.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain at 28 degrees Celsius, while the humidity will be 85 per cent.

According to the Met Office, as of 8am, Saadi Town recorded the highest level of rain at 35.8mm, followed closely by Gulshan-i-Maymar at 33.3mm, while Nazimabad recorded 26mm, Gulshan-i-Hadeed 3mm, University Road 4.4mm, PAF Base Faisal 1mm, Korangi 4.6mm, Surjani Town 7mm, and Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase VII 3mm.

The Met Office further said that the following parts of Sindh have been forecasted to receive rain-wind/thundershower at isolated places: Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mithi, Thatta, Hyderabad, Badin, Dadu, Khairpur, Nausharo Feroze, Larkana, Jacobabad, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, and Mirpur Khas.

According to an earlier PMD forecast, widespread rain and thunderstorms with few moderate to isolated heavy or very heavy falls were expected in the province till August 22, with occasional gaps.

A day prior, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired an emergency meeting to oversee preparations for the monsoon rains.

A press release from his office said CM Shah put all the local bodies, administration and traffic police on high alert, and directed them to strengthen coordination between the relevant departments and organisations.

Rain emergency declared

According to a notification from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), the Mayor of Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, has declared a rain emergency in the city.

The notification added that he “cancelled all types of (leave) including weekly holidays”, for the essential services departments, directing them to remain available.

He also directed the municipal services, the fire brigade and Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) departments of KMC to establish a Rain Emergency Cell, coordinating with all essential services departments.

On the instructions of the Karachi East Zone’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Dr Farrukh Ali, the East Zone police is on high alert to deal with the possible effects of rains, the DIG’s Media Cell said in a statement.

“Clear orders have been issued to all SDPOs (Sub-Divisional Police Officers) and SHOs (Station House Officers) to remain present in their respective areas, ensure drainage, traffic flow and take immediate steps to deal with any emergency,” the statement said.

It added that the DIG had instructed that the protection of life and property of citizens should be ensured at all costs, paying special attention to low-lying areas. Rescue teams and helplines should be kept active, and timely guidance and assistance should be provided to the public.

The DIG statement also appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary movement during bad weather, advising them to contact 15 or the nearest police station immediately in case of any emergency.

“Police are with the public at all times in all weathers,” it added.

Meanwhile, the traffic police said in another statement that rainwater had accumulated inside the Nazimabad Underpass, causing traffic to be diverted above the underpass on Hakim Ibne Sina Road.

The spokesperson, Saeed Arain, noted that there is “no traffic problem”, saying, “Traffic police are present and managing traffic flow.”

It requested citizens to exercise caution while travelling, guiding them to the Traffic Police Help Line at 1915 for the Central District.

Monsoon rains fall across the region from June to September, offering respite from the summer heat and are crucial to replenishing water supplies. However, heavy downpours also trigger urban flooding, deadly floods, landslides and displacement, particularly in vulnerable, poorly drained, or densely populated areas.