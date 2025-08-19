Balochistan sends supplies to flood victims in GB, KP

QUETTA: The Gover­nment of Balochistan on Monday dispatched a sizable consignment of relief goods to assist families affected by flooding in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The shipment, which includes essential items and non-food supplies, is designated for 1,500 families in GB and 1,000 families in KP.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti issued special directives to send the relief to address the urgent needs of those impacted by the disasters, according to Government spokesperson Shahid Rind.

“Balochistan stands with the people of the flood-hit provinces in this difficult time,” Mr Rind said.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2025