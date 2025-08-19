E-Paper | August 19, 2025

Balochistan sends supplies to flood victims in GB, KP

Saleem Shahid Published August 19, 2025 Updated August 19, 2025 10:10am
Locals walk along a muddy road, after flash floods hit Buner district in northern Pakistan’s mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on August 18, 2025. Pakistani rescuers dug homes out from under massive boulders on August 17 as they searched for survivors of flash floods that killed at least 344 people, with more than 150 still missing. — AFP
Locals walk along a muddy road, after flash floods hit Buner district in northern Pakistan's mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on August 18, 2025. Pakistani rescuers dug homes out from under massive boulders on August 17 as they searched for survivors of flash floods that killed at least 344 people, with more than 150 still missing. — AFP

QUETTA: The Gover­nment of Balochistan on Monday dispatched a sizable consignment of relief goods to assist families affected by flooding in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The shipment, which includes essential items and non-food supplies, is designated for 1,500 families in GB and 1,000 families in KP.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti issued special directives to send the relief to address the urgent needs of those impacted by the disasters, according to Government spokesperson Shahid Rind.

“Balochistan stands with the people of the flood-hit provinces in this difficult time,” Mr Rind said.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2025

