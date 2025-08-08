E-Paper | August 08, 2025

Joint search operation underway against terrorists in KP’s Bannu locality

Zahid Imdad Published August 8, 2025 Updated August 8, 2025 05:22pm
Police on Friday imposed a curfew in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu as a search and targeted operation is ongoing alongside security forces in the Hoveed area. — Photo via author
Police on Friday imposed a curfew in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu as a search and targeted operation is ongoing alongside security forces in the Hoveed area. — Photo via author

Amid a spate of terrorist and quadcopter attacks, police on Friday imposed a curfew in Hoveed area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu as a search and targeted operation is ongoing alongside security forces there.

Over the past few months, multiple areas of KP — including Bannu, Peshawar, Karak, Lakki Marwat and Bajaur — have seen a series of attacks, particularly targeting police personnel in Bannu in July.

In a statement issued today, Bannu police spokesperson Khanzala Quraishi said: “This operation has been launched on the basis of intelligence reports, the main objective of which is to cleanse the area from the scourge of terrorism and establish lasting peace.”

The operation began at 5am on Friday, according to Quraishi, and was launched on the instructions of Regional Police Officer Sajjad Khan under the supervision of District Police Officer Saleem Abbasi Kalachi.

“During the operation, security forces and police personnel have completely surrounded the area and house-to-house searches are ongoing,” the statement said.

“In case of any suspicious activity or resistance, immediate and effective action is being taken so that the terrorists do not get any chance to escape or hide.”

A curfew has been imposed in the area for the sake of public safety, and citizens have been advised to cooperate with security agencies and stay indoors.

“Immediately report any suspicious person or activity to the relevant authorities,” the statement read.

“Authorities have warned that providing any kind of facility or assistance to terrorists is a serious crime, and strict legal action will be taken against such elements.”

Last week, a police constable was martyred in a terrorist attack on a checkpoint in Bannu, where an exchange of fire also left three terrorists dead and three policemen injured.

In July, ter­rorists used a quadcopter to attack a police station in Miryan, Bannu, making it the fifth such attack at the installation in a month.

