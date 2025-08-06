E-Paper | August 06, 2025

Modi to visit China for first time in 7 years as tensions with US rise

Reuters Published August 6, 2025 Updated August 6, 2025 05:49pm
A worker makes final checks on jeans pants before packaging in a garment manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India on August 5, 2025. — Reuters
A worker makes final checks on jeans pants before packaging in a garment manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India on August 5, 2025. — Reuters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China for the first time in over seven years, a government source said on Wednesday, in a further sign of a diplomatic thaw with Beijing as tensions with the United States rise.

Modi will go to China for a summit of the multilateral Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) that begins on Augst 31, the government source, with direct knowledge of the matter, told Reuters. India’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

His trip will come at a time when India’s relationship with the US faces its most serious crisis in years after President Donald Trump imposed the highest tariffs among Asian peers on goods imported from India, and has threatened an unspecified further penalty for New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil.

Modi’s visit to the Chinese city of Tianjin for the summit of the SCO, a Eurasian political and security grouping that includes Russia, will be his first since June 2018. Subsequently, Sino-Indian ties deteriorated sharply after a military clash along their disputed Himalayan border in 2020.

Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks on the sidelines of a BRICS summit in Russia in October that led to a thaw. The giant Asian neighbours are now slowly defusing tensions that have hampered business relations and travel between the two countries.

Trump has threatened to charge an additional 10pc tariff on imports from members — which include India — of the BRICS group of major emerging economies for “aligning themselves with anti-American policies”.

Trump said on Wednesday his administration would decide on the penalty for buying Russian oil after the outcome of US efforts to seek a last-minute breakthrough that would bring about a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine.

Trump’s top diplomatic envoy, Steve Witkoff, is in Moscow, two days before the expiry of a deadline the president set for Russia to agree to peace in Ukraine or face new sanctions.

Meanwhile, India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is in Russia on a scheduled visit and is expected to discuss India’s purchases of Russian oil in the wake of Trump’s pressure on India to stop buying Russian crude, according to another government source, who also did not want to be named.

Doval is likely to address India’s defence cooperation with Russia, including obtaining faster access to pending exports to India of Moscow’s S400 air defence system, and a possible visit by President Vladimir Putin to India.

Doval’s trip will be followed by Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in the weeks to come.

Export impact

US and Indian officials told Reuters a mix of political misjudgement, missed signals and bitterness scuttled trade deal negotiations between the world’s biggest and fifth-largest economies, whose bilateral trade is worth over $190 billion.

India expects Trump’s crackdown could cost it a competitive advantage in about $64bn worth of goods sent to the US that account for 80pc of its total exports, four separate sources told Reuters, citing an internal government assessment.

However, the relatively low share of exports in India’s $4 trillion economy is expected to limit the direct impact on economic growth.

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India left its GDP growth forecast for the current April-March financial year unchanged at 6.5pc and held rates steady despite the tariff uncertainties.

India’s government assessment report has assumed a 10pc penalty for buying Russian oil, which would take the total US tariff to 35pc, the sources said.

India’s trade ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The internal assessment report is the government’s initial estimate and will change as the quantum of tariffs imposed by Trump becomes clear, all four sources said.

India exported goods estimated at around $81bn in 2024 to the U.S.

The South Asian nation’s goods exports to the US constituted 2pc of GDP in 2024. Its total goods exports globally were at $443bn in 2024.

The proposed tariffs on India’s high-value exports face “erosion of price competitiveness encountering intensified rivalry from countries subject to lower duties”, two sources said, citing the internal assessment.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
US Trade War
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Another attempt
Updated 06 Aug, 2025

Another attempt

It is unclear how much longer the PTI can sustain its resistance, or how far its leader is willing to go.
Still in chains
06 Aug, 2025

Still in chains

THE media landscape in Pakistan has seen many ups and downs since independence. At times, there have been periods of...
Bangladesh in limbo
06 Aug, 2025

Bangladesh in limbo

A YEAR has passed since the people of Bangladesh rose in defiance of a brutal autocracy, bringing an end to Sheikh...
Pezeshkian’s visit
Updated 05 Aug, 2025

Pezeshkian’s visit

While we must maintain good ties with the US, it is essential to have cordial relations with a neighbour with whom we share a long border and a long history.
On the right track
05 Aug, 2025

On the right track

WITH the multibillion dollar ML-I project — a key part of the CPEC initiative aimed at upgrading the railway line...
No sporting spirit
05 Aug, 2025

No sporting spirit

IT was high time Pakistan made itself heard. India’s continuous mixing of sports — cricket in particular — ...