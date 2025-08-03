E-Paper | August 03, 2025

Thousands of young Catholics flood Rome for Pope-led vigil

AFP Published August 3, 2025 Updated August 3, 2025 07:13am
Pope Leo XIV waves as he arrives to lead a mass in the Tor Vergata district of Rome, as part of Jubilee of Youth, on August 3, 2025. — AFP
Pope Leo XIV waves as he arrives to lead a mass in the Tor Vergata district of Rome, as part of Jubilee of Youth, on August 3, 2025. — AFP
WATER is being sprayed to cool off devotees converging on Rome for the Jubilee of Youth.—Reuters
WATER is being sprayed to cool off devotees converging on Rome for the Jubilee of Youth.—Reuters

ROME: Thousands of young Catholics began assembling on Saturday for an evening prayer led by Pope Leo XIV, the culmination of a week-long pilgrimage and a key event in the jubilee year that is expected to draw up to a million people.

The “Jubilee of Youth” — when the Vatican invites Catholics aged 18 to 35 to the seat of the global Church’s power — has seen young pilgrims from around the world flood Rome, waving flags, singing or praying in groups.

It comes nearly three months after Leo, 69, the first American pontiff, began his papacy, and 25 years after the last such massive youth gathering in Rome under Pope John Paul II of Poland.

On Saturday morning, thousands of young pilgrims had already gathered at the vast open space in Rome’s eastern Tor Vergata neighbourhood where the pope will lead the vigil, the ground already dotted with blankets and mattresses. Elsewhere in the “eternal city”, numerous groups of young people were seen preparing to set off for the venue.

On the plaza outside the Basilica of St John Lateran, they filled water bottles, applied suncream and checked bags of food and snacks — ready to spend the next 24 hours surrounded by a swarm of people and then sleep under the stars.

Victoria Perez, who carried a Spanish flag, could not contain her excitement at seeing “the Pope up close. “It’s the first time I’m going to see him, and I can’t wait,” the 21-year-old said, excited to experience the “night of prayers under the stars”.

French pilgrim, Quentin Remaury, 26, said he had been inspired by the late Pope Francis’s rousing message to youth during a 2016 visit to Krakow, Poland. “Pope Francis told us to `get off your couches’, and that really gave me a boost,” he said.

`What is his message?’

Since the youth jubilee began on Monday, attendees have participated in various Church-planned events throughout the city.

On Friday, approximately 1,000 priests were on hand to take confession at Circus Maximus, one of Rome’s top tourist spots.

Some 200 white gazebos lined the hippodrome where chariot races were once held and youths lined up to speak to priests in 10 different languages.

Of the many languages heard on the streets of the Italian capital this week, Spanish seemed to dominate. The Vatican has said that more than 146 countries were represented and it expects up to a million people to attend the vigil.

The pilgrimage is taking place as economic uncertainty and anxiety over climate change rises among the under-30s, with many saying they were curious to hear the Church’s position on global warming, wars and economic inequalities.

Samarei Semos, 29, said she had travelled three days from her native Belize to get to Rome.

“We are still trying to understand his leadership,” she said of the new pope, adding she hoped he would have a strong say about “third world countries”.

As Parisian student Alice Berry exclaimed: “What does he have to say to us? What is his message for young people?”

Published in Dawn, August 3rd, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hybrid ruin
Updated 03 Aug, 2025

Hybrid ruin

The PTI may be suffering, but it still wants the blessing of its tormentors more than the sympathy of their other victims.
No advantage
03 Aug, 2025

No advantage

THE new agreement between Pakistan and the US, heralded as a ‘strategic’ breakthrough in their trade and...
Starvation politics
03 Aug, 2025

Starvation politics

THE visit of US envoy Steve Witkoff to Gaza’s aid corridors underlines how broken the West’s humanitarian...
TTP footholds
Updated 02 Aug, 2025

TTP footholds

While terrorism issue must be taken up with Afghanistan, local responses should ensure thorough CT actions so KP doesn't suffer endlessly.
USC’s closure
02 Aug, 2025

USC’s closure

TO many, the closure of the state-owned utility stores highlights the failure of successive governments to reform...
Going nowhere
02 Aug, 2025

Going nowhere

THE Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway seems to be paved with broken promises and not much else. No matter how many times the...