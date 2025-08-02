E-Paper | August 02, 2025

Over 20 brands of drinking water unsafe for human consumption

Jamal Shahid Published August 2, 2025 Updated August 2, 2025 02:04pm

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) on Friday declared 23 brands unsafe for human consumption due to microbiological or chemical contamination.

The government of Pakistan had tasked PCRWR with monitoring bottled/mineral water brands on quarterly basis and publicize the results for awareness of public health.

For the second quarter of year 2025 from April to June, 203 samples of mineral/bottled water brands were collected from 21 major cities. Comparison of test results with the bottled water quality standards of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) had revealed that 23 brands were unsafe for human consumption due to microbiological or chemical contamination.

Eleven brands such as New Mehran, Aqua 111, Nice Pure Max, Pure Drinking Water, Logic, Himalya Cool, Natural Pure Life, Natural, Forever Bottled Drinking Water, Drinkly Pure Drinking Water, Qudrat Water were found to be unsafe due to the presence of higher levels of sodium.

Four brands — Atco Drinking Water, Aqua nest, Pani, New Mountain — were found to be unsafe due to the presence of higher levels of arsenic.

One brand labelled Vey Forever was found unsafe due to the presence of a high level of potassium than the permissible limit.

Nine other brands, such as Noble Pure Drinking Water, Aqua 111, Clear, Wah Water, Nice Pure Max, Aqua King bottled water, Maa jee, Freshin drinking water and Iceland, were found contaminated with bacteria and thus were unsafe for drinking purposes.

PCRWR said that the general public was encouraged to look at the detailed report to know about the status of water quality of bottled water brands they consume.

Published in Dawn, August 2nd, 2025

