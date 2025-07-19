E-Paper | July 19, 2025

Pakistan seeks partnership with Saudi Arabia, Sudan in agriculture

Amin Ahmed Published July 19, 2025 Updated July 19, 2025 08:18am
Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain and Sudanese Ambassador H.E. Salih Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Siddig exchange souvenirs after bilateral meeting in Islamabad on 18 July 2025. — PID
ISLAMABAD: In order to harness the potential in the agriculture sector for the benefit of Islamic countries, Pakistan has favoured a tri-party partnership among Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Sudan to launch joint agricultural ventures, using Sudan’s fertile lands, Pakistani expertise and Saudi investment as a ‘visionary’ step towards regional food security.

The sugar industry and meat export in Sudan, and encouraging Pakistani private sector stakeholders to explore investment in sugar processing, technology transfer, and slaughterhouse infrastructure are pivotal sectors in which Pakistan can join, Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, told Sudanese Ambassador to Pakistan, Salih Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Siddig, during a meeting here on Friday.

Reaffirming his commitment to transforming Pakistan into a hub of international agricultural cooperation, Mr Hussain said that such partnerships will not only contribute to regional prosperity but also align with Pakistan’s broader agenda of achieving sustainable development through strategic diplomacy and innovation in agriculture.

The minister enlightened the Sudanese envoy the ministry’s vision to forge new international agricultural alliances that align Pakistan’s strategic objectives of enhancing food security, boosting investment, and promoting South-South cooperation.

Minister tells Sudanese envoy such partnerships will enhance food security

The minister emphasised the deep-rooted cultural, religious, and historical relations between Pakistan and Sudan, describing them as a solid foundation for stronger collaboration in agricultural trade, education, and technology.

He briefed the Sudanese ambassador on Pakistan’s advanced research institutions and technical expertise in crop production, irrigation, and livestock health as ideal resources for Sudan’s agricultural development ambitions.

Sudanese Ambassador Salih Mohamed informed the minister about Sudan’s demographic composition and reaffirmed the goodwill and trust that exists between the two nations.

Mr Tanveer took note of the geopolitical situation in Sudan and appreciated the country’s efforts to maintain peace in the post-secession era. He reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to cooperate in humanitarian and development domains through sustainable agriculture-based solutions.

He welcomed Sudan’s keen interest in educational collaboration, particularly in securing additional seats for Sudanese students at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

Mr Hussain further noted the health standards upheld by Sudan in its livestock exports to Gulf markets and recognised the country’s strength in producing disease-free meat.

He encouraged closer cooperation in veterinary science, breeding, and poultry management, ensuring Pakistan’s support in providing technical assistance where needed.

He also appreciated the contribution of the Pakistani diaspora in Sudan, especially in skilled trades and technical services.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2025

