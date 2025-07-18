E-Paper | July 18, 2025

1 martyred, 3 injured as gunmen attack Balochistan Constabulary convoy in Mastung

Abdullah Zehri Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 03:44pm

One Balochistan Constabulary officer was martyred and three others suffered injuries on Friday when unidentified people opened fire on their vehicle on National Highway in the Mastung district, provincial government spokesperson Shahid Rind said.

In April, three policemen were martyred and at least 16 others were injured in a blast that targeted a vehicle of the Balochistan Constabulary on Mastung’s Dasht Road. There has been an increase in the frequency of attacks against security forces in Balochistan in recent times.

“According to initial reports, the acting deputy superintendent of police’s (DSP) vehicle was targeted,” the spokesperson Rind said in a statement.

The assailants opened fire on the vehicle near the Choto area of Mastung on the National Highway, the statement elaborated.

Rind stated that “a search operation is underway to apprehend the assailants, and security forces have been dispatched to the site of the attack”.

The injured officers were immediately rushed to Shaheed Nawab Ghaus Bakhsh Hospital in Quetta, he added.

On July 16, three people were killed and seven others were injured as a passenger bus was fired upon in Balochistan’s Kalat. Earlier this month, three cops were injured in an attack on a highway police vehicle in Balochistan’s Nasirabad District.

In a separate incident on July 9, unknown attackers hurled a grenade at a police checkpoint at the Sibi-Harnai railway crossing gate.

The grenade exploded at the post, but no injuries were reported.

On June 21, two personnel of the Frontier Corps were martyred and four were injured in a bomb attack in Kalat’s Mongochar area.

