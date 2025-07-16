Pakistan gets highest coverage of tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis: UN

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has achieved its highest-ever coverage of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP) at 87 per cent in 2024, and the UN specialised agencies hope Pakistan to launch its human papillomavirus (HPV) in 2025, according to data for 2024 released by Unicef and WHO on Tuesday.

The data shows South Asia has reached its highest-ever immunisation coverage for children, according to new data released by WHO and Unicef for 2024. This marks a milestone in the region’s drive to protect every child from vaccine-preventable diseases, the UN agencies say.

The new data shows strong government commitments, investments, and partnerships have propelled South Asia to achieve its highest-ever immunisation coverage.

In 2024, 92pc of the infants in the region received their third dose of the diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTP) vaccine, a crucial global indicator of vaccination progress.

This marks a two percentage point increase since 2023. During the same period, the proportion of children receiving their first dose of DTP increased from 93pc to 95pc.

These figures show a strong bounce back, surpassing pre-Covid levels — reflecting efforts of the South Asian governments to prioritise children’s health.

Additionally, there was a 27pc reduction in the number of children who did not receive a single dose of the vaccine, also known as zero-dose children, decreasing from 2.5 million to 1.8 million in a year.

“This is a proud moment for South Asia. More children are protected today than ever before, thanks to tireless frontline health workers, strong government leadership, donors’ and partners’ support and the unwavering trust of families,” said Unicef Regional Director for South Asia, Sanjay Wijesekera.

“But we cannot forget the millions of children who are under-vaccinated or unvaccinated. Now is the time to push further, especially into the most rural areas, to give every child his or her right to healthcare in the earliest years of life,” he said.

However, while the region made leaps in immunising children in 2024, more than 2.9 million children remain un- and under-vaccinated and, therefore, unprotected. With this in mind, Unicef and WHO have urged governments in South Asia to sustain political commitment and increase domestic financing for immunisation.

‘Only country with poliovirus prevalence’

In a separate development, Health Minister Mustafa Kamal told Senate on Tuesday Pakistan might become the only country having poliovirus as in Afghanistan polio vaccination drive face no hurdles and people there are not refusing to vaccinate their children against the crippling disease.

Replying to a calling-attention notice in the Senate, the health minister said that apart from Kandahar, there is door-to-door campaign being held across Afghanistan.

“In Kandahar announcements are made at mosques and people are called to come and get their children administered polio drops in mosques,” he said.

The calling-attention notice was moved by Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan who said that polio cases are being reported and there are misconceptions regarding the disease and suggested that religious scholars must be involved to play their role for curbing the disease.

Mr Kamal said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries of the world where polio cases are being reported.

He said he himself went to Balochistan to discuss the issue of polio. Last year, he said, 79 cases of polio were reported and this year only 14 cases have been reported so far out of which five cases have been found in Bannu where there were people who had refused to get their children vaccinated.

He said there is a perception that there is resistance against polio drive in Afghan­istan, but the fact is that an extensive polio drive is going on in Afghanistan to eradicate the disease.

He said that earlier police were being used to ensure administration of polio vaccine in Pakistan, but he has stopped it and now influencers of the area are being used to convince the people that they should save the lives of their children and get their children vaccinated.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2025