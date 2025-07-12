WWII memorial shields, other items stolen from Karachi’s Frere Hall

World War II memorial shields and other high-value items were stolen from an office of the director general of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Parks Department in the city’s iconic Frere Hall, it emerged on Saturday.

The building, one of the most iconic in the metropolis, was completed in 1865 and a US-funded restoration project was completed last year.

A first information report (FIR), available with Dawn.com, was filed under Section 380 (theft in dwelling) of the Pakistan Penal Code by the deputy director of the KMC Parks Department at Artillery Maidan police station on July 7.

“The suspects have stolen a DVD player, one speaker, five World War II memorial shields and a cable of precious shield copper,” the FIR read.

It claimed that the items were stolen by unidentified burglars, who broke the windows and entered Frere Hall during the Ashura holidays.

The complainant said that the DG Parks office had been closed on July 4 at 10pm for the Ashura holidays. When the office re-opened on July 7 at around 9am, employees found that the office’s rear window was broken.

“During a search, we found that a DVD player, one speaker, five World War II memorials and one precious shield cable copper were stolen by unidentified person(s),” the complainant alleged.

Later, South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Asad Raza told Dawn.com that a suspect was identified in connection with the burglary and police were trying to bring him in for questioning.

“A contractor, under whose supervision the stolen items were kept in the room, has also been called for investigation,” he added.

DIG Raza said that the DG Parks has yet to provide further information, though the complainant stated that he would visit the police on Monday.

“Concerted efforts are underway to arrest the suspect and recover the antiques,” said the DIG, adding that the police are checking CCTV footage for possible identification of the burglars.

“Additionally, the local scrap market within Frere police jurisdiction has been checked and informants have been tasked accordingly,” DIG Raza added. “A breakthrough in the case is expected very soon.”

Robberies are very common in Karachi.

In May, a suspected thief was shot by security guards in the Keamari locale while trying to steal a pole-mounted transformer.

The Jackson police said that around five to six thieves attempted to steal the transformer at the Pak Shaheen Yard near Ziauddin Hospital. The PMT fell on the floor, which created a loud noise and drew attention.

The yard’s manager and guards came out, prompting the suspects to start shooting. The guards returned fire, after which one suspect was killed at the scene while another was injured. The other suspects managed to escape.