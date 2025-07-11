E-Paper | July 11, 2025

UK audit approves Pakistan aviation security

Mohammad Asghar Published July 11, 2025 Updated July 11, 2025 08:16am

RAWALPINDI: A three-member team from the United Kingdom’s Department for Transport (DST) concluded an aviation security ins­pection at Islamabad Inter­nat­ional Airport on Thursday, declaring Pakistan’s security arrangements “satisfactory and in line with international standards”, a spokesman for the Airport Security Force said.

The team arrived on July 8 for a th­­­ree-day aviation security inspection.

Accompanied by a representative of the British High Commission, the UK team began its assessment with an inaugural meeting attended by the Chief Security Officer and all relevant airport stakeholders.

“All aviation security stakeholders including PAA officials, ASF personnel, and representatives from PIA, British Airways, Air Blue, Kitchen Cuisine, Ras Menzies and others attended the initial briefing,” the PCAA said.

Saudi auditors to assess seven major airports next month

The inspection focused on security deployment, internal controls, scre­ening procedures, issuance of passes, vehicle and staff checks, CCTV operations, perimeter security, deployment of quick response forces, drone arrangements, and the ASF’s emergency response capabilities.

The team also reviewed catering and flight operations.

At the conclusion of the visit, the UK inspectors commended the efforts of the Airports Security Force to ensure safe air travel.

Saudi visit soon

Meanwhile, a Saudi aviation security team is scheduled to conduct a security audit of seven major Pakistani airports—including Isla­mabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Multan—starting in August, according to PCAA spokesperson Shahid Qadir.

“Director General of Saudi Ara­bia’s General Authority of Civil Av­­iation (GACA) has approached Pa­­kistan’s DG PCAA, Nadir Shafi Dar, to conduct an aviation security au­­dit of seven Pakistani airports,” PCAA spokesperson Shahid Qadir said. “A Saudi aviation security team will visit Pakistan in August and October to conduct the audit,” he added.

The Saudi team will coordinate closely with the Directorate of Aviation Security (AvSec) of the PCAA, which will host the visiting delegation. The audits come as Pakistan’s civil aviation sector shows marked improvement in international benchmarks.

Pakistan achieved a score of 86.73 per cent in the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s Uni­versal Security Audit Programme (USAP), significantly higher than the global average of 71pc and India’s 73pc, according to the CAA.

Direct US flights

PCAA Director General Nadir Shafi Dar, a veteran aviation specialist, has also initiated engagement with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in pursuit of direct flight operations to the United States.

The move follows the recent restoration of flights to the European Union and progress toward re-entry into the United Kingdom’s aviation network.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2025

Pak Saudi Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Seizing the moment

Seizing the moment

Zeba Sathar
The provinces bear the primary responsibility for improving access to family planning services, particularly for poorer families.

Editorial

PIA privatisation
Updated 11 Jul, 2025

PIA privatisation

While it does give the privatisation authorities a much-needed head-start, it will not be sustainable unless preceded by policy and regulatory reforms.
Beyond expectations
11 Jul, 2025

Beyond expectations

THESE are tough times, but the country is lucky enough to still be considered home by a large expatriate workforce,...
Train in vain
11 Jul, 2025

Train in vain

TALK of ‘revival’ of the long-dead Karachi Circular Railway has turned into a running joke for denizens of this...
No negotiations
10 Jul, 2025

No negotiations

IT seems like the appeal from Kot Lakhpat Jail has fallen on deaf ears. “[…] The time for negotiations has...
Speech policing
Updated 10 Jul, 2025

Speech policing

Sweeping accusations have once more exposed just how broadly and arbitrarily Peca is being applied.
Continued detention
10 Jul, 2025

Continued detention

THE continued detention of BYC head Mahrang Baloch and five other activists indicates that the state is uninterested...