E-Paper | July 11, 2025

Protesters block KKH demanding release of ACC leaders

Jamil Nagri Published July 11, 2025 Updated July 11, 2025 07:36am

GILGIT: Protesters on Thu­rsday blocked the Ka­­rakoram Highway (KKH) in Nagar to demand the release of imprisoned Gil­git-Baltistan Awami Ac­­t­ion Committee (AAC) leaders.

The demo announced by the family members of imprisoned AAC leader Mumtaz Nagari was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life, including the members of the religious outfits. They organised a rally from Budulas Nagar and staged a protest at Harapu, the district headquarters of Nagar, blocking the highway for all kinds of traffic.

On May 15, the GB police arrested a dozen AAC leaders for alleged anti-state activities and hate speech during the recent Pakistan-India tensions and sent them on judicial remand. The protesters chanted slogans for the release of detained AAC leaders.

Speaking at the protest, the speakers said that AAC leaders had been illegally arrested for raising their voice for the people. They said it was an injustice to arrest activists who raised their voice to highlight issues faced by poor people.

They said the detained leaders were innocent, adding that the AAC leaders were not criminals or anti-state. Due to the protest, traffic remained suspended for at least four hours on the KKH.

Later, negotiations were held between the family members of detained AAC leader Mumtaz Nagari and GB Assembly member Ayub Waziri, Chief Min­is­ter’s Special Assistant Mu­­hammad Ali and Deputy Commissioner Asghar Khan.

The government representatives assured the participants that the issue would be settled in one week, as the case was under trial. The protesters subsequently postponed the protest for five days, warning that they would take to the streets again if their demands remained unmet.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Seizing the moment

Seizing the moment

Zeba Sathar
The provinces bear the primary responsibility for improving access to family planning services, particularly for poorer families.

Editorial

PIA privatisation
Updated 11 Jul, 2025

PIA privatisation

While it does give the privatisation authorities a much-needed head-start, it will not be sustainable unless preceded by policy and regulatory reforms.
Beyond expectations
11 Jul, 2025

Beyond expectations

THESE are tough times, but the country is lucky enough to still be considered home by a large expatriate workforce,...
Train in vain
11 Jul, 2025

Train in vain

TALK of ‘revival’ of the long-dead Karachi Circular Railway has turned into a running joke for denizens of this...
No negotiations
10 Jul, 2025

No negotiations

IT seems like the appeal from Kot Lakhpat Jail has fallen on deaf ears. “[…] The time for negotiations has...
Speech policing
Updated 10 Jul, 2025

Speech policing

Sweeping accusations have once more exposed just how broadly and arbitrarily Peca is being applied.
Continued detention
10 Jul, 2025

Continued detention

THE continued detention of BYC head Mahrang Baloch and five other activists indicates that the state is uninterested...