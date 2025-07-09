E-Paper | July 10, 2025

Nepra announces Rs4.03 per unit refund for K-Electric consumers in July bills

Dawn.com Published July 9, 2025 Updated July 9, 2025 09:38pm

The National Elec­t­ric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday notified a negative fuel cost adjustment (FCA) of Rs4.03 per unit for K-Electric (KE) consumers in July’s bills for power consumed in April.

According to a notification issued by Nepra today, the authority “decided to allow a negative FCA of 4.0349/kWh for April 2025, to be passed on to the consumers in the billing month of July 2025”.

Nepra said the negative FCA would apply to “all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic protected consumers, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and prepaid electricity consumers of all categories who opted for pre-paid tariff”.

The adjustment would be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains, it said.

“In case any bills of July 2025 are issued before the notification of this decision, the same may be applied in the subsequent month,” the notification said.

It also said that KE shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of April in the billing month of July.

The notification said that the negative FCA of Rs.4.0349/kWh was being allowed on a “provisional basis subject to adjustment” once Nepra determined KE’s Multi-Year Tariff for FY2024-30. “The difference in cost, if any, based on the MYT FY 2024-30 would be allowed in future adjustments once the same is notified,” it added.

Separately, Nepra also notified a Rs0.49 per unit negative FCA following an adjustment on account of variation in fuel charges for May in the approved tariff of ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos).

According to a separate notification issued today, the authority “has reviewed and assessed a National Average Uniform decrease of Rs.0.4952/kWh in the applicable tariff for Discos on account of variations in the fuel charges for May”.

The notification said that the FCA should apply to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, protected consumers, EVCS and pre-paid electricity consumers of all categories who opted for prepaid tariffs.

“Discos shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of May 2025 in the billing month of July 2025,” the notification said, adding that it would be shown separately in the consumers’ bills based on units utilised in May.

“In case any bills of July 2025 are issued before the notification of this decision, the same may be applied in the subsequent month,” it added.

