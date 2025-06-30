E-Paper | June 30, 2025

Bangladesh’s biggest port resumes operations as strike ends

AFP Published June 30, 2025 Updated June 30, 2025 12:49pm

Bangladesh’s biggest port resumed operations on Monday after customs officials called off a strike that had disrupted the export and import of goods for around 48 hours.

Sehela Siddiqa, joint tax commissioner and secretary of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Reform Unity Council — a platform of protesting workers — confirmed the resumption of activities at Chittagong and all other ports.

“The ports are now fully functional and operating across the country,” Siddiqa told AFP. “All employees have returned to work.”

A section of employees at the NBR, the country’s tax collection authority, has been protesting for over a month against a move by the interim government to reform the agency.

The government’s proposal includes abolishing the NBR and establishing two separate bodies to handle tax policy formulation and tax collection.

Over the weekend, some NBR staff launched what they called a “complete shutdown”, stopping work in a range of departments, including customs.

The workers resumed duties after the government threatened tough action.

The deadlock ended late Sunday night after hours of intensive negotiations between NBR staff and the Ministry of Finance, mediated by business groups.

Senior NBR official Hasan Muhammad Tarek Rikabdar said they called off the strike after positive pledges from the government.

“We welcome the government’s decision to form an advisory committee for reforms in revenue management, and we hope to contribute to the process by actively participating in it,” he told reporters on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched a probe against six NBR officials, including Rikabdar, for allegedly amassing illicit wealth.

They were accused of facilitating tax evaders in exchange for bribes.

“Based on verified allegations, the ACC initiated the investigation,” ACC Director General Md Akhter Hossain said.

