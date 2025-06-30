Premier vows to continue championing solar power

• Unveils ‘Power Smart’ App to let users upload their own meter readings

• Announces removal of PTV fee from utility bills

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday pledged that his government would never discourage the country’s solarisation boom, as he launched the ‘Power Smart’ mobile app to empower citizens and promote transparency in electricity billing under the ‘Apna Meter, Apni Reading’ initiative.

Addressing the launch ceremony in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz emphasised the government’s support for renewable energy, calling solar power a vital and growing resource for the nation.

“The government would not discourage the solarisation boom in the country, rather we welcomed the ongoing process, which is regarded as the most inexpensive way of producing electricity in the world,” the prime minister said.

He noted that the rapid adoption of solar energy is a key trend in the country.

“Pakistan is among the few countries where the solarisation process is rapidly taking place,” he added.

The premier identified the widening gap between high electricity production capacity and lower grid consumption due to solar adop­tion as a challenge the government is actively working to address.

Power Smart App

The ‘Power Smart’ app introduced under the ‘Apna Meter Apni Reading’ initiative is designed to empower consumers by allowing them to take a photograph of their electricity meter on a specified date and upload it to the app.

The monthly bill is then generated based on the uploaded image.

If a user provides a reading on the designated due date, that reading will be prioritised over any reading taken later by a utility employee, according to a statement from the Power Division.

“This is not just a technology feature but a solid reform in governance, which truly empowers consumers,” the Power Divi­sion said.

“With this system, consumers will not only be able to keep an eye on their bill, but now they will also be the guardians of the reading process.”

Officials highlighted that the system will particularly protect subsidy-eligible consumers.

A delay or error in meter reading can push a household’s consumption just over a subsidised slab, causing bills to spike dramatically.

For example, a bill for up to 200 units is approximately Rs 2,330, but if consumption rises even slightly above that, the bill can jump to over Rs 8,000 as the subsidy is removed.

“Through this app, it will be possible to ensure that the beneficiaries benefit from their subsidy by providing timely readings,” the Power Division said.

The application, available in five languages to improve accessibility across provinces, is intended to significantly reduce complaints related to over billing and unnecessary interference.

Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari said the initiative aims to give the responsibility of meter reading to consumers themselves.

“Meter readers mechanism has now been handed over to consumers through the developed app,” he said, adding that overbilling had been a major issue and the government had reimbursed billions of rupees to consumers charged in this regard.

Consumers can download the app from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the Power Division announced on X.

PTV fee removal

The prime minister also announced the removal of the Pakistan Television (PTV) fee from electricity bills.

Currently, consumers are charged a Rs35 monthly PTV fee through their electricity bills.

The PTV fee was a required charge in monthly electricity bills for years, however the government decided to abolish it to help households facing rising utility costs.

Vital reforms

The prime minister also highlighted that merit-based appointments have been made in the boards of power distribution companies (Discos) and that effective steps have been taken against corruption.

“Throughout Pakistan, vital reforms are introduced in the Discos boards where merit-based appointments are made,” he said.

PM also pointed to tough negotiations with independent power producers (IPPs) that led to a reduction in electricity prices by Rs7.5 per unit.

“We implemented ref­or­ms in the power sector but have a long way to go. We brought merit-based appoi­ntments in the boards of Discos, and took strong action against the corrupt mafia,” he said.

“We settled circular debt after negotiations with banks. When global oil prices were falling, we took advantage and reduced electricity prices,” he added.

PM Shehbaz identified power theft as the biggest remaining challenge, costing the country an estimated Rs500 billion annually.

He said strong efforts are underway to curb the menace.

The prime minister concluded by emphasising the government’s commitment to further reducing power tariffs for both industrial and household consumers and called for increased public awareness about the new app.

“It is a revolutionary technology, it will benefit every consumer in every home,” he said, urging the Power Division to raise awareness among consumers about the app.

With input from APP

Published in Dawn, June 30th, 2025