E-Paper | June 30, 2025

Rains to continue until July 3

Dawn Report Published June 30, 2025 Updated June 30, 2025 09:24am

ISLAMABAD / GILGIT: At least eight more people were killed and 13 injured on Sunday in separate rain-related incidents across the country, officials said.

As monsoon rains continue across the country, authorities issued an urban flooding warning for several cities on Sunday, while glacial melting across Gilgit-Baltistan is threatening residents of downstream areas.

According to the National Disa­ster Management Authority’s Nat­i­onal Emergencies Operation Cen­tre (NEOC), significant rainfall activity is anticipated in Azad Kashmir, northeast Punjab, the Potohar region, Islamabad and upper and central parts of KP between June 29 and July 3.

According to Rescue 1122, two people were killed and a dozen injured in rain-related incidents in Lahore. Meanwhile, two people were killed when the roof of a mud house collapsed in Sharifpura.

In Karachi, three people were electrocuted, while two sisters died after being swept away by floodwaters in the Kargah Nala of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The NEOC warned that significant rainfall may result in urban flooding in low-lying areas of central KP, the Potohar region and Islamabad.

NEOC has also cautioned against possible flash flooding in the northern parts, including the Hazara and Malakand Divisions, lower parts of Jhelum and Poonch Valleys in AJK, and the Pir Panjal range. Furthermore, heavy to very heavy rainfall was forecasted in southern Sindh, particularly affecting Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, and Karachi from June 29 to July 5.

Glacier melting

In GB, rapidly melting glaciers pose a constant threat for residents living in downstream areas.

The local administration said that many households in Tokorkot village in Nagar district have been shifted to safer locations, as the melting glacier near the village has eroded land, damaged agricultural fields, trees, and transmission lines, and put more than 15 homes at risk.

Jamal Shahid in Islamabad and Jamil Nagri in Gilgit also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, June 30th, 2025

Join DawnMedia’s Breathe Pakistan initiative to combat climate change.
Climate Change
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hague court’s ruling
Updated 30 Jun, 2025

Hague court’s ruling

The country must deploy the best legal and diplomatic minds to defend its water rights.
Equal marriage
30 Jun, 2025

Equal marriage

THE Supreme Court recently issued a verdict advocating equal rights in a marriage. The verdict originated from an...
Cancer drug scandal
30 Jun, 2025

Cancer drug scandal

SHOCKING research by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism has revealed that essential chemotherapy drugs for the...
Reserved seats
Updated 29 Jun, 2025

Reserved seats

With the balance of power becoming ever more skewed, the Pakistani people should worry about being sidelined.
No lessons learnt
29 Jun, 2025

No lessons learnt

TRAGEDY has struck our scenic north once more. In Swat, at least 13 people drowned after being caught in a sudden...
Standing with Palestine
29 Jun, 2025

Standing with Palestine

WHILE there may have been pressure from external quarters to do otherwise, Pakistan is right in not joining the...