Rains to continue until July 3

ISLAMABAD / GILGIT: At least eight more people were killed and 13 injured on Sunday in separate rain-related incidents across the country, officials said.

As monsoon rains continue across the country, authorities issued an urban flooding warning for several cities on Sunday, while glacial melting across Gilgit-Baltistan is threatening residents of downstream areas.

According to the National Disa­ster Management Authority’s Nat­i­onal Emergencies Operation Cen­tre (NEOC), significant rainfall activity is anticipated in Azad Kashmir, northeast Punjab, the Potohar region, Islamabad and upper and central parts of KP between June 29 and July 3.

According to Rescue 1122, two people were killed and a dozen injured in rain-related incidents in Lahore. Meanwhile, two people were killed when the roof of a mud house collapsed in Sharifpura.

In Karachi, three people were electrocuted, while two sisters died after being swept away by floodwaters in the Kargah Nala of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The NEOC warned that significant rainfall may result in urban flooding in low-lying areas of central KP, the Potohar region and Islamabad.

NEOC has also cautioned against possible flash flooding in the northern parts, including the Hazara and Malakand Divisions, lower parts of Jhelum and Poonch Valleys in AJK, and the Pir Panjal range. Furthermore, heavy to very heavy rainfall was forecasted in southern Sindh, particularly affecting Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, and Karachi from June 29 to July 5.

Glacier melting

In GB, rapidly melting glaciers pose a constant threat for residents living in downstream areas.

The local administration said that many households in Tokorkot village in Nagar district have been shifted to safer locations, as the melting glacier near the village has eroded land, damaged agricultural fields, trees, and transmission lines, and put more than 15 homes at risk.

Jamal Shahid in Islamabad and Jamil Nagri in Gilgit also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, June 30th, 2025