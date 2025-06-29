E-Paper | June 29, 2025

Europe bakes in summer’s first heatwave

AFP Published June 29, 2025 Updated June 29, 2025 07:37am
People fill their bottle at a fountain on a hot summer day in Rome near the Vatican on June 28. — AFP
MARSEILLE: South­ern Europeans braced on Saturday for the first heatwave of the northern hemisphere summer, as climate change pushes thermometers on the world’s fastest-warming continent increasingly into the red.

Temperatures are set to rise to 37 degrees Celsius (99 Fahrenheit) in Rome, driving the Eternal City’s many tourists and pilgrims to the Vatican alike towards the Italian capital’s 2,500 public fountains for refreshment.

With residents of the southern French port city of Marseille expected to have to cope with temperatures flirting with 40C (104F), authorities in city ordered public swimming pools to be made free of charge to help residents beat the Mediterranean heat.

Two-thirds of Portugal will be on high alert on Sunday for extreme heat and forest fires, with 42C (108F) expected in the capital Lisbon, while visitors to — and protesters against — Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos’s Friday wedding in Venice likewise sweltered under the summer sun.

The heatwave is forecast to become even more intense on Sunday.

Spain, which has in past years seen a series of deadly summer blazes ravaging the Iberian Peninsula, is expecting peak temperatures in excess of 40C across most of the country.

According to the Spanish meteorological agency, temperatures may even register 42C in some areas, including the Guadalquivir, Guadiana, and Tagus regions.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2025

