FO welcomes UN decision to remove all references to Pakistan from report on children and armed conflict

Dawn.com Published June 27, 2025 Updated June 27, 2025 10:52pm
A boy walks with a sack on his back through rubble along a street following Israeli strikes in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on June 27. — AFP
The Foreign Office (FO) on Friday welcomed the United Nations Secretary General’s decision to remove references to Pakistan from its annual report on children and armed conflict.

The UN’s Children and Armed Conflict agenda, led by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, works to protect children affected by war by monitoring six grave violations: killing and maiming, recruitment and use of children, sexual violence, abduction, attacks on schools and hospitals, and denial of humanitarian access. The annual report of the Secretary-General lists parties committing these violations, aiming to hold them accountable and promote measures for child protection in conflict zones.

In its latest report released on June 17, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General noted that, “In view of the level of grave violations in Pakistan and the preventive measures adopted as agreed by the government in June 2025 in cooperation with the United Nations to protect children, the situation of Pakistan will be removed from my next report.”

A statement issued by the FO said, “This significant outcome is a testament to the Government of Pakistan’s constructive, sustained, and intensive engagement with the United Nations, including close cooperation with the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary General for Children and Armed Conflict.”

The statement said that the decision was an international recognition of the “strong institutional, legislative, and policy measures implemented by Pakistan” for children’s rights and well-being.

“It is an affirmation of Pakistan’s firm commitment to aligning its national legal and institutional frameworks with international norms and best practices for safeguarding children affected by conflict and violence,” the statement added.

It mentioned that Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to collaborate closely with the United Nations to enhance and strengthen efforts for protecting and promoting children’s rights, ensuring a safer and brighter future for generations to come.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also welcomed the decision, stating, “This reflects our sustained, constructive engagement and reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to child protection.”

“It also marks a significant recognition of Pakistan’s national efforts to uphold child rights and ensure their well-being,” he wrote on X.

From Gaza to the Democratic Republic of Congo, violence against children in conflict zones reached “unprecedented levels” in 2024, the UN’s annual report said on Monday.

The report verified 41,370 grave violations against children in 2024, including 36,221 committed in 2024 and 5,149 committed previously but confirmed in 2024 — the highest number since the monitoring tool was established nearly 30 years ago.

The new high beats 2023, another record year, which itself represented a 21pc increase over the preceding year. With more than 4,500 killed and 7,000 injured, children continue to bear “the brunt of relentless hostilities and indiscriminate attacks,” the report said.

