E-Paper | June 24, 2025

DawnMedia, OUP partner for new initiative

Dawn Report Published June 24, 2025 Updated June 24, 2025 10:44am

KARACHI: DawnMedia, under its climate change initiative Breathe Pakistan, has announced the ‘Mycelium Warrior Competition’ in collaboration with Oxford University Press Pakistan (OUP).

The competition, to be jointly held by OUP and Dawn Young World, aims to foster climate awareness among children.

An MoU for the collaboration was signed on Friday.

The competition will engage 10,000 children aged 7 to 14 in approximately 200 schools across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad through interactive activities focused on tree planting, recycling and water conservation.

Each completed challenge will earn students attractive badges, a Mycelium Warrior certificate and prizes.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2025

Breathe Pakistan
Pakistan

