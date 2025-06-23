E-Paper | June 23, 2025

Balochistan CM Bugti orders fuel, supplies for areas near Iran border

Saleem Shahid Published June 23, 2025 Updated June 23, 2025 11:11am

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to review the current situation in districts bordering Iran which were facing food and fuel shortages due to the Iran -Israel war.

The meeting focused on the availability of food supplies, fuel provision and safe return of pilgrims and students from Iran, and the overall security and administrative conditions in these areas.

The meeting was briefed by authorities concerned on the current management strategies and future plans.

“At present there is no food shortage in the border areas,” officials concerned claimed at the meeting. However, reports reaching here say that the situation is not normal and the people are facing food and fuel shortages in these areas.

The chief minister ordered authorities concerned to ensure uninterrupted food and fuel supplies in these regions to prevent any public inconvenience. He also instructed the departments concerned to maintain electricity and LPG supply by implementing alternative solutions where necessary.

Mr Bugti said that coordination of the provincial government with the federal government is under way to improve the fuel and food items’ situation in Pak-Iran border areas of the province, and efforts are being made to secure fuel supplies for the border areas through the federal ministry of petroleum to prevent local shortages.

He stressed the importance of timely and coordinated actions to protect the people living in border areas from any potential food and fuel shortages.

He directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to keep an updated contingency plan ready to respond swiftly to any emergencies.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2025

Pak Iran Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

US aggression
Updated 23 Jun, 2025

US aggression

If there is any state in the world that the international community must be concerned about harbouring weapons of mass destruction, it is Israel.
Finishing the job
23 Jun, 2025

Finishing the job

THE federal health minister’s assertion of a 99pc reduction in polio cases in Pakistan, while impressive on the...
Exam leaks
23 Jun, 2025

Exam leaks

FOR students who put in countless hours of hard work for their secondary school exams — mainly to secure admission...
‘Hybrid’ talk
22 Jun, 2025

‘Hybrid’ talk

IN the past, while most elected governments would at least publicly bristle at the mention of being partners in ...
Farcical nomination
Updated 22 Jun, 2025

Farcical nomination

Many citizens have expressed dismay and embarrassment over this symbolic capitulation to the US presidency.
Sunken dreams
22 Jun, 2025

Sunken dreams

THE heartrending fate of people escaping conflict, deprivation and instability across the globe is among the...