Balochistan CM Bugti orders fuel, supplies for areas near Iran border

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to review the current situation in districts bordering Iran which were facing food and fuel shortages due to the Iran -Israel war.

The meeting focused on the availability of food supplies, fuel provision and safe return of pilgrims and students from Iran, and the overall security and administrative conditions in these areas.

The meeting was briefed by authorities concerned on the current management strategies and future plans.

“At present there is no food shortage in the border areas,” officials concerned claimed at the meeting. However, reports reaching here say that the situation is not normal and the people are facing food and fuel shortages in these areas.

The chief minister ordered authorities concerned to ensure uninterrupted food and fuel supplies in these regions to prevent any public inconvenience. He also instructed the departments concerned to maintain electricity and LPG supply by implementing alternative solutions where necessary.

Mr Bugti said that coordination of the provincial government with the federal government is under way to improve the fuel and food items’ situation in Pak-Iran border areas of the province, and efforts are being made to secure fuel supplies for the border areas through the federal ministry of petroleum to prevent local shortages.

He stressed the importance of timely and coordinated actions to protect the people living in border areas from any potential food and fuel shortages.

He directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to keep an updated contingency plan ready to respond swiftly to any emergencies.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2025