India to send crashed plane’s black box to US: local media report

Reuters Published June 19, 2025 Updated June 19, 2025 12:25pm

India will send the black box recovered from the recent fatally crashed Air India plane to the US for analysis, local newspaper Economic Times reported on Thursday, citing people aware of the development.

“The recorder sustained heavy external damage from post-crash fire making it impossible to extract data in India,” the ET report said, citing people aware of the development.

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. Air India declined to comment.

Indian authorities are investigating the crash of an Air India Boeing Dreamliner, which last week killed 241 people on board and at least 30 on ground, marking the world’s worst aviation disaster in a decade.

The black box consists of two components — the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder (CVR). It provides crucial insights for crash investigators, including altitude and airspeed data and pilot conversation records that help determine probable causes of crashes.

Data from the flight data recorder will be extracted at the Washington-based laboratory of the National Transportation Safety Board and shared with AAIB, the ET report added, citing sources.

