Intense heat in KP impacted 935 people in June: Rescue 1122

At least 935 people have been impacted by theextreme heat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this month, rescue officials said on Wednesday.

Climate change is a pressing reality for Pakistan, directly impacting millions of lives. Heatwaves, intensified by climate change, are becoming more frequent, prolonged and severe, disproportionately affecting communities with limited resources to adapt.

According to Rescue 1122 KP spokesperson Bilal Ahmad Faizi, “The ongoing heatwave across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached alarming levels, affecting both human lives and the environment.”

He told Dawn.com that, “A total of 935 people were impacted by the intense heatwave in June, of which 48 were taken to hospitals in critical condition due to heat-related health complications.”

He added that to mitigate the impact of the heatwave, Rescue 1122 has established 108 anti-heatwave camps across 34 districts of the province.

“The camps are equipped with first aid and hydration facilities to provide immediate relief to those suffering from heat exhaustion or heatstroke,” he said.

Rescue 1122 Director General Shah Fahad told Dawn.com, “We have provided necessary facilities in these camps, including first aid and proper hydration support, to help the affected population.”

He said that the intense heat has caused a spike in forest fires across KP.

“This month, 65 forest fire incidents were reported, with the districts of Lower Dir and Abbottabad being the most affected ones — each reporting 14 separate fire incidents,” he added.

He continued, “In light of the ongoing heatwave, the provincial government has issued public safety advisories, urging citizens to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, minimise physical exertion during peak heat hours, and stay hydrated.”

Fahad said that the authorities were urging the public to adhere strictly to safety guidelines and cooperate with emergency services to prevent further loss of life and property, as the region grapples with the threat of severe heat and environmental hazards.

“We are coordinating closely with district administrations to address and control forest fire outbreaks.”

Pakistan has grappled with an unprecedented surge in forest fires in recent years. Provinces, including KP and Balochistan, have seen huge wildfires in the past three years.

Last month, a massive wildfire that erupted in the mountains of KP’s Adenzai continued to spread, even as efforts were ongoing to put out the raging flames, which damaged precious forests in the previous three days.

Adenzai is a mountainous forest zone located in the Lower Dir district where a wildfire broke out in May last year as well and continued to burn for four to five days.