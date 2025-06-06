2 terrorists killed after intense fire exchange in Balochistan’s Kachhi district: ISPR

Two terrorists belonging to Indian-proxy were killed after intense fire exchange in Balochistan’s Kachhi district, military’s media wing said on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) today, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area Kolpur of Balochistan’s Kachhi district on reported presence of terrorists belonging to “Indian proxy Fitna al Hindustan.”

“During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the Fitna al Hindustan terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, two Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” ISPR said.

The statement said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained “actively involved in numerous Indian sponsored terrorist activities in the area”.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrrorist found in the area,” ISPR said, adding that the security forces were determined to wipeout the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice.

The government has designated all terrorist organisations in Balochistan as Fitna al Hindu­stan.

Last week, a district official was killed when his house was attacked by terrorists in Balochistan’s Surab city, a statement from the provincial government had said.

Four soldiers were martyred as security forces killed 12 terrorists linked to “Indian proxy groups” in operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the military’s media wing had said last week.

Earlier this week, seven terrorists were killed in two separate operations in Balochistan.

Despite heightened military tensions between Pakistan and India last month, militant groups were unable to significantly escalate their activities in the country, according to data released by an Islamabad-based independent think tank.

The monthly security assessment issued by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) recorded 85 militant attacks in May as compared to 81 in April, resulting in 113 fatalities. These included 52 security forces personnel, 46 civilians, 11 militants, and four peace committee members.