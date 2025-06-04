E-Paper | June 04, 2025

Two Chinese researchers accused of smuggling ‘potential agroterrorism weapon’ into US

Reuters Published June 4, 2025 Updated June 4, 2025 03:51pm

US federal prosecutors have accused two Chinese nationals of smuggling a dangerous biological pathogen that had the potential to be used as an agricultural terrorism weapon into the United States for research.

The US Department of Justice on Tuesday identified the pathogen as Fusarium graminearum, a fungus it said was classified in scientific literature as a potential agroterrorism weapon. In a statement, it said that the fungus causes “head blight” in some crops and is responsible for billions of dollars in economic losses globally each year.

According to an FBI criminal complaint, Zunyong Liu, 34, a researcher currently in China, brought the fungus into the US while visiting his girlfriend, Yunqing Jian, 33, in July 2024.

He admitted to smuggling in the fungus so he could conduct research on it at a University of Michigan laboratory where his girlfriend worked, according to the complaint.

The university did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the complaint, an examination of electronic communications between the two indicated that they discussed shipping biological materials and research being done in the laboratory prior to Zunyong’s arrival.

Yunqing and Zunyong were accused in the complaint of conspiracy, smuggling goods into the US, false statements and visa fraud.

Cheyvoryea Gibson, special agent in charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office, said the pair’s actions “posed an imminent threat to public safety”.

Yunqing was expected to appear in court in Detroit, Michigan, on Tuesday. A judge appointed a public defender, who could not be immediately reached for comment, to represent her.

Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Development crisis
Updated 04 Jun, 2025

Development crisis

The government must also stop liberally handing out development funds to keep the loyalties of lawmakers.
LG indifference
04 Jun, 2025

LG indifference

A STRANGE paradox has been observed in Pakistan. Ostensibly democratic parties have tried everything in the toolkit...
Unprepared Karachi
04 Jun, 2025

Unprepared Karachi

IN recent days, over a dozen low-intensity earthquakes have been felt in different parts of Karachi, sparking panic...
Warming ties
Updated 03 Jun, 2025

Warming ties

The sudden improvement in relations appears to be largely the work of Chinese diplomacy.
Exporters’ woes
03 Jun, 2025

Exporters’ woes

WITH the next budget coming up, hosiery and garments exporters have asked for the prime minister’s support on...
Sporting success
03 Jun, 2025

Sporting success

THE euphoria following the thrilling climax of the Pakistan Super League spilled over to the next week. In fact, the...