Shoaib Akhtar, Dr Nauman Niaz reignite feud with defamation notice sent to maverick ex-pacer

Former star cricketer Shoaib Akhtar received a defamation notice of Rs1 billion from sports journalist and former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official Nauman Niaz on Monday, reigniting yet another feud between the two personalities.

The legal notice dated May 29, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, claimed that the ex-pacer made “baseless” and “unethical” comments regarding Niaz.

On May 25, Akhtar appeared on a show on a private news channel where he said that Niaz “used to carry our bags” and “he was kept for that purpose”, the notice stated.

“Your [Akhtar’s] comment/remark was not only factually incorrect, it was an assault on memory and dignity,” it said.

The notice read that Akhtar’s statement employed “foul and defamatory language” against Niaz, with the “sole intention of destroying the reputation acquired by him [Niaz] through hard work”.

“That the false statements and the representations made by you [Akhtar] … have injured the reputation of our client [Niaz], lowered him in the estimation of others, reduced him to ridicule, unjust criticism, dislike and contempt …”

“It is expected that our client will suffer severe financial and reputational loss and harm as a result of your actions,” it added.

The notice asked Akhtar to issue an apology and retraction within 14 days, otherwise, he will face legal proceedings under Defamation Ordinance 2002 with damages amounting to Rs1bn.

In a post on X, the former “Rawalpindi Express” wrote that he received a “legally defective, unfounded, ego-satisfying and utterly frivolous” defamation notice from Niaz, saying that he has contacted a lawyer “to draft and send a befitting reply in this regard”.

The pair have engaged in similar feuds in the past.

In 2021, Niaz tendered an “unconditional apology” for his misconduct with Akhtar in a live TV show a week ago, prompting the resignation of the former star pacer from the channel.

They were part of a panel for a PTV Sports programme, where Akhtar credited the Pakistan Super League’s Lahore Qalandars franchise for discovering Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Niaz took issue with Akhtar’s comments and said: “You are being a little rude so I don’t want to say this but if you’re being over-smart then you can go. I am saying this on air.”

Once the show resumed after a break, Akhtar apologised to the guests on the panel and announced his resignation from PTV, saying that he could not continue with the programme because of “how I was treated on national television”.

Niaz later confessed to his “mistake” and said that the reaction to his outburst was justified. He added, “I had no right. To err is human and for that, I apologise. Not only once, but a million times. Shoaib has been a rock star. Whatever happened on camera was unbecoming.”