E-Paper | May 28, 2025

Cricketer Hassan Ali’s mother mugged in Gujranwala: police

Iqbal Mirza Published May 28, 2025 Updated May 28, 2025 07:17pm

Cricket star Hassan Ali’s mother was allegedly mugged on Wednesday in Gujranwala, a senior police official told Dawn.com.

Incidents of snatchings by armed suspects are commonplace nationwide.

According to a statement from Gujranwala City Police Officer Muhammad Ayaz Saleem’s office, Hassan’s mother was waiting on the road for her other son, Khurram to pick her up to take her to the bazaar.

“A robber snatched her purse and fled the scene,” the CPO said. “Khurram Ali said that the purse contained Rs230,000.”

The CPO added that a case had been registered and sought a report from Gujranwala Safe City. According to a copy of the first information report — seen by Dawn.com — the unidentified suspect were charged under Sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 379 (punishment for theft) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

“Police teams have been formed under the supervision of SP (superintendent of police) City Division to arrest the suspect,” CPO Saleem said. “Geo-fencing and CCTV footage from the scene of the incident is being obtained.

“The suspect will be arrested quickly and will receive exemplary punishment,” Saleem added.

The police are taking steps to combat rising incidents of theft and violent crime.

Earlier this month, the Punjab police’s e-Gadget Monitoring System, which was developed with the help of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), proved effective in tracking down and recovering stolen or lost mobile phones of citizens, necessitating equipping the police with more such technology rather than investigating crime on traditional lines.

Police were able to recover over 100 mobile phones using the e-Gadget app when the criminals tried to sell them at throwaway prices on the black market.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Budget strategy
Updated 28 May, 2025

Budget strategy

Reforms focused on increasing the tax base for boosting tax-to-GDP ratio to a globally acceptable range can be a strategic measure.
Lies & politics
28 May, 2025

Lies & politics

FOR journalists, it is something many dream about. The job of reporting crime and corruption could be made much...
Killing journalists
Updated 28 May, 2025

Killing journalists

AMID constant sociopolitical turmoil, Pakistan’s journalists have been under siege for long. As attempts to...
Diplomatic blitzkrieg
Updated 27 May, 2025

Diplomatic blitzkrieg

The fact is that in the current circumstances, Pakistan has strong talking points.
Power move
27 May, 2025

Power move

THE plans are, no doubt, quite ambitious. Whether or not they are realistic is a different question altogether. For...
Qalandars triumph
27 May, 2025

Qalandars triumph

A PAKISTAN Super League season that had to be halted and then restarted, losing some star power in the process,...