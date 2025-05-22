E-Paper | May 22, 2025

Six injured in ‘sewer line’ explosion in Satellite Town

Aamir Yasin Published May 22, 2025 Updated May 22, 2025 01:36pm
A view of the damaged road that connects Holy Family Hospital with Phagwari Road in Rawalpindi, after a sewer pipeline exploded due to gas accumulation on Wednesday. — Photo by Mohammad Asim
A view of the damaged road that connects Holy Family Hospital with Phagwari Road in Rawalpindi, after a sewer pipeline exploded due to gas accumulation on Wednesday. — Photo by Mohammad Asim

RAWALPINDI: Six people were injured after a sewer pipeline exploded due to gas accumulation on Wednesday morning, leaving behind a big crater on the road that connects the Holy Family Hospital Road with Phagwari Road.

Due to the incident, a traffic jam was witnessed on the slip roads, which created problems for the residents, while the site was cordoned off by the authorities. According to the district administration officials, gas accumulated in the pipeline caused the explosion. They said that the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) officials were informed about the incident and asked to check the reason behind it.

District Emergency Officer Sibghatullah told Dawn that Rescue 1122 received a call about the explosion in the sewer line and rushed to the site. He said that two people were injured in the first gas explosion and four people were injured in the second explosion. He said the injured were moved to Holy Family Hospital, where their condition was termed stable.

Meanwhile, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited officials checked the area and said the sewer pipeline exploded because there was no gas leakage in the SNGPL pipelines. “It is strange that the two explosions occurred on a road which was reconstructed last year. We suspect that the civic agency possibly used substandard material,” said Muhammad Fareed, a shopkeeper.

A resident Nasir Ali hoped that the relevant department would fill the ditch soon because it was causing problems for the people, especially the schoolchildren. He said that the civic bodies needed to excavate the entire portion to check the status of the utility lines.

Wasa Managing Director Saleem Ashraf told Dawn the explosion did not occur in Wasa’s sewer line. He said that the drain was not a part of Wasa’s designated tributaries of Leh Nullah scheduled for one-time cleaning. He said that twin explosions occurred in front of Sunrise Bakery, E-Block, Satellite Town. The affected drain had no ventilating opening or manholes except for a single grating in front of the bakery, leading to gas accumulation.

He said that the explosion caused significant damage, such as the dismantling of the inlet gratings, damage to the concrete slabs, and displacement of the asphaltic layer on the adjacent road.

He advised the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation to remodel the drain to ensure proper gas ventilation and install manholes (ventilating openings) at regular intervals, not more than 20 metres apart, to mitigate the possible gas build-up.

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Khuzdar atrocity
Updated 22 May, 2025

Khuzdar atrocity

A process of reconciliation is sorely needed in the province, solely militarised response will be insufficient.
Budget and climate
22 May, 2025

Budget and climate

THE government’s plan to present a climate-focused budget for the next fiscal year is a paradigm shift in national...
Justice for Noor
22 May, 2025

Justice for Noor

THE death penalty awarded to Zahir Jaffar for the brutal killing of Noor Mukadam in 2021 has been upheld by the...
Gaza’s horror
Updated 21 May, 2025

Gaza’s horror

The quickest way to stop the bloodshed would be for the US to immediately halt all military and financial aid to Israel.
Climate planning
21 May, 2025

Climate planning

ALTHOUGH the effects of climate change manifest themselves throughout the year, they seem particularly more...
Failed auction
21 May, 2025

Failed auction

THE poor response to the government’s bid to sell three redundant thermal power plants indicates the investors’...