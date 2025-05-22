Malala pleads world to protect people of Gaza

NOBEL laureate Malala Yousufzai has called for immediate action, urging world leaders to put “maximum pressure” on the Israeli government and protect people in Gaza.

“It makes me sick to my stomach to see Israel’s cruelty and brutality in Gaza. I am heartbroken seeing thousands of starving children, demolished schools and hospitals, blocked humanitarian aid and displaced families,” the activist said in a post on X.

“Our collective humanity calls for global and immediate action. I call on every world leader to put maximum pressure on the Israeli government to end this genocide and protect civilians,” she added.

She urged the international community to join her in supporting humanitarian organisations such as Anera, Inara, Kinder USA, Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, saying their “heroic workers are putting everything on the line to save lives”.

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2025