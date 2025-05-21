E-Paper | May 21, 2025

OIC nations adopt pact for AI cooperation in Tehran

Bakhtawar Mian Published May 21, 2025 Updated May 21, 2025 08:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Org­a­nisation of Islamic Coop­eration (OIC) adopted the Tehran Declaration on Tuesday, highlighting efforts for cooperation in artificial intelligence for sustainable development among member countries.

The declaration, relea­sed after the conclusion of the OIC-15 Dial­ogue Platform’s Second Minis­terial Meeting in Tehran, stated the goal as, “Trustworthy and ethical artificial intelligence for sustainable develo­pme­nt.” High-level delegations from Brunei, Indo­nesia, Kazakhstan, Mala­ysia, Pakistan, Saudi Ara­bia, Tunisia, Turkiye, and Qatar attended.

The joint document emphasises cooperation in AI education, research, infrastructure, governance, and technology transfer.

Initiative includes developing ‘AI-ready ecosystems’

Member states committed to promoting AI-ready ecosystems, talent mobility, public-private partnerships, and the exchange of best practices.

The declaration also calls for investment in AI startups, fellowships, training programmes, and innovation forums. It encourages collaborative research to address common challenges such as healthcare, climate change, food security and water scarcity.

Prof Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Coordi­nator General of OIC-Comstech, led a four-member Comstech delegation.

He highlighted the transformative role of AI in shaping the future of science, economic development, and education within the Muslim world, according to a release. He reaffirmed Comstech’s full support for institutional collaborations and joint initiatives under the OIC-15 framework.

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza’s horror
Updated 21 May, 2025

Gaza’s horror

The quickest way to stop the bloodshed would be for the US to immediately halt all military and financial aid to Israel.
Climate planning
21 May, 2025

Climate planning

ALTHOUGH the effects of climate change manifest themselves throughout the year, they seem particularly more...
Failed auction
21 May, 2025

Failed auction

THE poor response to the government’s bid to sell three redundant thermal power plants indicates the investors’...
Drawdown
Updated 20 May, 2025

Drawdown

There is a strong incentive for reinforcing the military drawdown with some soft measures.
Unusual benchmarks
20 May, 2025

Unusual benchmarks

THE IMF has slapped Pakistan with several ‘new’ structural benchmarks — some of them quite unusual — under...
Celebrating Sirbaz
20 May, 2025

Celebrating Sirbaz

SIRBAZ Khan has achieved what no other Pakistani has before him. The scale of his accomplishment also makes him one...