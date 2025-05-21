OIC nations adopt pact for AI cooperation in Tehran

ISLAMABAD: The Org­a­nisation of Islamic Coop­eration (OIC) adopted the Tehran Declaration on Tuesday, highlighting efforts for cooperation in artificial intelligence for sustainable development among member countries.

The declaration, relea­sed after the conclusion of the OIC-15 Dial­ogue Platform’s Second Minis­terial Meeting in Tehran, stated the goal as, “Trustworthy and ethical artificial intelligence for sustainable develo­pme­nt.” High-level delegations from Brunei, Indo­nesia, Kazakhstan, Mala­ysia, Pakistan, Saudi Ara­bia, Tunisia, Turkiye, and Qatar attended.

The joint document emphasises cooperation in AI education, research, infrastructure, governance, and technology transfer.

Initiative includes developing ‘AI-ready ecosystems’

Member states committed to promoting AI-ready ecosystems, talent mobility, public-private partnerships, and the exchange of best practices.

The declaration also calls for investment in AI startups, fellowships, training programmes, and innovation forums. It encourages collaborative research to address common challenges such as healthcare, climate change, food security and water scarcity.

Prof Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Coordi­nator General of OIC-Comstech, led a four-member Comstech delegation.

He highlighted the transformative role of AI in shaping the future of science, economic development, and education within the Muslim world, according to a release. He reaffirmed Comstech’s full support for institutional collaborations and joint initiatives under the OIC-15 framework.

