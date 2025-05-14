E-Paper | May 14, 2025

Use of newspapers having Quranic verses banned for packaging in Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 14, 2025 Updated May 14, 2025 10:07am

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday banned the use of newspapers with Quranic verses for packaging.

The home department issued a letter about imposing an immediate ban on the use of rough papers or newspapers containing verses of the Holy Quran for packaging or preserving commodities.

The order, enacted under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898, aims at preventing potential disturbances to the public peace and tranquility.

The directive, signed by the home secretary, cites concerns over the misuse of religious texts in everyday trade practices, which could offend religious sentiments. The ban will remain in effect for 90 days across the entire province, starting from May 12.

The authorities were directed to ensure widespread dissemination of the order through official channels, including the gazette, newspapers and broadcast media. The Punjab Police, divisional commissioners, and deputy commissioners have also been directed to enforce the prohibition strictly.

Published in Dawn, May 14th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crisis averted
Updated 14 May, 2025

Crisis averted

As nuclear nations, both countries must wield their powers with utmost responsibility and immense restraint.
US-Israel ties
14 May, 2025

US-Israel ties

AS Donald Trump landed in Riyadh on Tuesday to a regal reception, questions were swirling whether the American...
PSL resumption
14 May, 2025

PSL resumption

THE Pakistan Super League is back on. Postponed last week following escalating Pakistan-India tensions, the ...
Regional engagement
Updated 13 May, 2025

Regional engagement

If terrorist groups continue to find sanctuary in Afghanistan, regional integration and increased trade will be difficult to achieve.
Hostages to hostility
13 May, 2025

Hostages to hostility

AS people breathe a sigh of relief after being locked with India in a hair-trigger stand-off, there are those for...
Water crisis
13 May, 2025

Water crisis

IN large parts of Karachi, there is no water to be had. The taps have run dry for the past 12 days, bowsers have ...