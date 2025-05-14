Use of newspapers having Quranic verses banned for packaging in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday banned the use of newspapers with Quranic verses for packaging.

The home department issued a letter about imposing an immediate ban on the use of rough papers or newspapers containing verses of the Holy Quran for packaging or preserving commodities.

The order, enacted under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898, aims at preventing potential disturbances to the public peace and tranquility.

The directive, signed by the home secretary, cites concerns over the misuse of religious texts in everyday trade practices, which could offend religious sentiments. The ban will remain in effect for 90 days across the entire province, starting from May 12.

The authorities were directed to ensure widespread dissemination of the order through official channels, including the gazette, newspapers and broadcast media. The Punjab Police, divisional commissioners, and deputy commissioners have also been directed to enforce the prohibition strictly.

Published in Dawn, May 14th, 2025